Mineralys Therapeutics to Participate in the Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MLYS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension and aldosterone-related adverse outcomes in comorbid conditions such as chronic kidney disease, obstructive sleep apnea and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone, announced today that management will be participating in the Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference being held in Boston on September 8-10, 2026.

Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference Date: Wednesday, September 9, 2026 Time: 4:30pm EDT Format: Fireside Chat Webcast Link: Click Here

A live webcast of this fireside chat can also be accessed on the “News & Events” page in the Investor Relations section of the Mineralys Therapeutics website.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension and related comorbidities such as chronic kidney disease, obstructive sleep apnea and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone. Its initial product candidate, lorundrostat, is an investigational, proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor. Mineralys is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania, and was founded by Catalys Pacific. For more information, please visit https://mineralystx.com. Follow Mineralys on LinkedIn, X and Bluesky.

Contact:

Investor Relations

investorrelations@mineralystx.com