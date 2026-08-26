Rezolve Ai to Showcase Its Infrastructure for the Agentic Economy at Nasdaq Investor Day on October 6 

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ:RZLV), a global leader in agentic commerce and AI-powered customer engagement, today announced that it will host an Investor Day on October 06, 2026 in New York City at Nasdaq MarketSite.

The event will provide investors and analysts with the first comprehensive presentation of how Rezolve Ai’s established agentic commerce business and expanding AI infrastructure capabilities combine into an integrated platform for the emerging agentic economy.

Management will present the Company’s strategy, market opportunity, commercial model and growth drivers, alongside live demonstrations spanning trusted data infrastructure, proprietary commerce intelligence, auditable agent workflows, customer engagement, transactions and payments.

The agenda will also examine the emerging machine economy, in which autonomous AI agents must be able to access trusted information, act upon it and transact for data and services securely and in real time.

The Investor Day follows the announcement on August 25 that Google selected Rezolve Ai’s proprietary distributed database technology following an extensive technical evaluation. The technology is being deployed at the infrastructure level within Google Cloud providing the indexing and data pipelines behind Google Cloud Web3’s blockchain datasets.

This represents the first major commercial deployment of Rezolve Ai’s distributed database platform by a leading global technology company and validates the Company’s expansion into an AI data infrastructure market forecast by S&P Global Market Intelligence to reach $295 billion annually by 2030.

Daniel M. Wagner, Chairman and CEO of Rezolve Ai, said:

“Google’s selection is important because it demonstrates that Rezolve technology can operate deep within the infrastructure of one of the world’s leading technology companies. But trusted data is only the beginning.

“As AI moves from answering questions to taking action and conducting transactions, autonomous agents will require trusted data, specialized intelligence, auditable execution and native payment capabilities. Rezolve has built across each of those layers.

“On October 6, we will show investors how those capabilities connect, how they are being commercialized and why we believe they position Rezolve to become foundational infrastructure for the agentic economy.”

The event takes place as Rezolve Ai enters a new phase of scale, execution and visibility.

Rezolve Ai will announce its audited H1 2026 results on September 1, 2026.

Investors and analysts are invited to attend the event in-person or online and are asked to pre-register at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hz8x6poa/

A live webcast and accompanying presentation material will be made available on the day of the event.

The in-person event will commence with a networking breakfast from 09:00am EDT, followed by the opening remarks and live-stream from 09:45am EDT.

Webcast Details:

Date: Tuesday, October 06, 2026

Time: Webcast begins at 09:45am EDT and is expected to conclude at approximately 1:00pm EDT

Materials: The live webcast, replay and related presentation materials will be available on Rezolve Ai’s Investor Relations website at: https://investor.rezolve.com/

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai is a global leader in AI-powered commerce technology. Its Brain Suite platform helps retailers, brands and financial institutions transform how consumers search, engage and transact across digital channels.

Rezolve Ai’s proprietary brainpowa™ models are purpose-built for commerce, while TraceWare™ is designed to provide transparency and accountability across agentic AI workflows. Together, Rezolve Ai’s technology enables enterprises to deploy AI that can engage customers, understand intent, support transactions and operate safely at scale.

Headquartered in London with operations across North America, Europe and Asia, Rezolve Ai partners with leading global enterprises to power the future of commerce through AI that sells.

Learn more at www.rezolve.com .

Media Contact

Urmee Khan

Global Head of Communications

urmeekhan@rezolve.com

+44 7576 094 040