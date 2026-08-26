NewAmsterdam Pharma Announces Upcoming Presentations at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2026

NAARDEN, The Netherlands and MIAMI, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (Nasdaq: NAMS or “NewAmsterdam” or the “Company”), a late-stage, clinical biopharmaceutical company developing oral, non-statin medicines for patients at risk of cardiovascular disease (“CVD”) with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (“LDL-C”), for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well-tolerated, today announced that it will present data from its obicetrapib development program at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2026, taking place August 28 – 31, 2026 in Munich, Germany.

Presentation details are as follows:



Title: Determinants of Short Term Lp(a) Variability in Phase 3 Obicetrapib Trials

Session Title: Novel Lipid Lowering Therapies for Residual Risk

Session Number: 3579

Moderated Poster Presentation Date and Time: Friday, August 28, 2026 at 10:15-11:00 CET

Location: Station 2, Research Gallery Hall A1

Presenters: John Kastelein, M.D., Ph.D., FESC, Chief Scientific Officer, NewAmsterdam Pharma

Title: Pooled On-Treatment Lipid-Lowering Efficacy of the CETP Inhibitor Obicetrapib in Phase III Trials

Session Title: Lipid Lowering and Cardiovascular Outcomes

Session Number: 3582

Moderated Poster Presentation Date and Time: Sunday, August 30, 2026 at 10:15-11:00 CET

Location: Station 2, Research Gallery Hall A1

Presenter: Mathijs A.C. de Kleer



Title: Extreme HDL-C Associated Increased Mortality is Explained by Confounding Due to Progressively Increasing Alcohol-Induced Multisystem Morbidity

Session Title: Lipids and Myocardial Infarction

Session Number: 3102

Oral Presentation Date and Time: Monday, August 31, 2026 at 12:30-12:40 CET

Location: Science Box 5, Research Gateway Hall A1

Presenter: Brian A. Ference, M.D., MPhil, FACC, FESC

About Obicetrapib

Obicetrapib is a novel, oral, low-dose CETP inhibitor that NewAmsterdam is developing to overcome the limitations of current LDL-lowering treatments. In each of the Company’s Phase 2 trials, ROSE2, TULIP, ROSE, and OCEAN, as well as the Company’s Phase 3 BROOKLYN, BROADWAY and TANDEM trials, evaluating obicetrapib as monotherapy or combination therapy, the Company observed statistically significant LDL-lowering combined with a side effect profile similar to that of placebo. The Company commenced the Phase 3 PREVAIL cardiovascular outcomes trial in March 2022, which is designed to assess the potential of obicetrapib to reduce occurrences of MACE. The Company completed enrollment of PREVAIL in April 2024 and randomized over 9,500 patients. Commercialization rights of obicetrapib in Europe, either as a monotherapy or as part of a fixed-dose combination with ezetimibe, have been exclusively granted to the Menarini Group, an Italy-based, leading international pharmaceutical and diagnostics company.

About NewAmsterdam

NewAmsterdam Pharma (Nasdaq: NAMS) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve patient care in populations with metabolic diseases where currently approved therapies have not been adequate or well tolerated. We seek to fill a significant unmet need for a safe, well-tolerated and convenient LDL-lowering therapy. In multiple phase 3 trials, NewAmsterdam is investigating obicetrapib, an oral, low-dose and once-daily CETP inhibitor, alone or as a fixed-dose combination with ezetimibe, as LDL-C lowering therapies to be used as an adjunct to statin therapy for patients at risk of CVD with elevated LDL-C, for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well tolerated.

Company Contact

Matthew Philippe

P: 1-917-882-7512

matthew.philippe@newamsterdampharma.com

Media Contact

Real Chemistry on behalf of NewAmsterdam

Christian Edgington

P: 1-513-310-6410

cedgington@realchemistry.com

Investor Contact

Precision AQ on behalf of NewAmsterdam

Austin Murtagh

P: 1-212-698-8696

austin.murtagh@precisionaq.com