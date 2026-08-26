Curonix LLC Appoints Healthcare and Financial Services Veteran Carlos A. Migoya to Board of Managers

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curonix LLC, a leading medical technology company dedicated to relieving chronic pain, today announced the appointment of Carlos A. Migoya to its Board of Managers, effective immediately.



Migoya brings extensive leadership experience spanning healthcare administration, financial services, and public sector management. He has a distinguished record of leading complex organizations, directing strategic growth initiatives, and fostering operational excellence across healthcare and financial institutions. Drawing on this experience, he will help guide Curonix's strategic initiatives as the company broadens its impact in chronic pain management and patient care.



“The addition of Carlos to our Board marks an important step as we continue to build a world-class leadership team dedicated to advancing innovation in chronic pain care," said Aure Bruneau, Chief Executive Officer of Curonix. “Carlos has built an exceptional career leading large, complex organizations across healthcare, government, and financial services. His knowledge in strategic planning, organizational leadership, and financial management will be important as we continue extending the reach of the Freedom® PNS System and advancing our strategic growth in chronic pain care."



Migoya most recently served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Jackson Health System, one of the nation’s largest public healthcare networks, where he led organizational and operational initiatives that strengthened patient care and academic medicine. He previously served as City Manager for the City of Miami and in senior leadership roles at Wells Fargo, Wachovia, and their predecessor organizations. He has also served on the boards of publicly traded companies, including Mednax, Inc. (now Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.), and remains actively involved in numerous civic, healthcare, and community organizations.



"It’s a privilege to join the Curonix Board and contribute to the company’s continued growth and future success," said Carlos Migoya. "Curonix is advancing innovative, non-opioid solutions that are designed to help patients suffering from chronic pain. I look forward to working alongside the Board and leadership team to support the company's focused growth, expand access to its technology, and help shape the future of chronic pain care."

The addition of Migoya reflects Curonix's commitment to strengthening its leadership team with experienced executives whose broad perspectives and proven expertise support healthcare management, financial stewardship, and strategic advancement.



About Curonix LLC

Curonix LLC is a Delaware medical technology company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies to help relieve chronic pain. The proprietary Freedom PNS® System is a non-integrated, minimally invasive implant that does not include an implanted battery. The Freedom PNS System is powered by HF-EMC (High-Frequency Electromagnetic Coupling) and is comprised of a two-component implantable neurostimulator, an externally worn transmitter, and software used to set patient-specific stimulation programs. The two-component neurostimulator, comprised of an electrode array and a separate surgically connected receiver, is anchored within two separate incisions, including the creation of a subcutaneous pocket. The stimulation program is adjusted as needed to provide pain relief for the patient. The Freedom PNS System is the first and only permanent PNS system in the United States that is MR Conditional with the ability to scan throughout the body and over the implanted device at both 1.5T and 3T.**



The Freedom® PNS System is indicated for treatment of chronic, intractable pain of peripheral nerve origin. Rx only. Curonix LLC is a manufacturer of medical devices and does not practice medicine. Only a physician can determine what treatment is appropriate. For more information on indications, contraindications, risks, warnings, and possible adverse side effects refer to the Instructions for Use provided with the device or available on curonix.com



**See full MR conditions in the Instructions for Use at curonix.com.

Contact Information:

Ashley Brown

Sr. Director of Marketing & Communications, Curonix

Ashley.Brown@curonix.com

512-791-4743