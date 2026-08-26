Associa Promotes Jaime Valentine to Vice President, Branch Administration for Community Management Corporation and Select Community Services

CHANTILLY, Va., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, announced the promotion of Jaime Valentine, CMCA, AMS, to vice president, branch administration for Community Management Corporation and Select Community Services. CMC-SCS is an Associa company serving communities throughout the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.

In this role, Valentine will continue leading key branch initiatives while working alongside the executive team to support administrative functions across the branch. Her promotion reflects her long-standing contributions to CMC-SCS and the company’s focus on strong operational support, continuity, and service excellence as the branch continues to grow.

“Jaime’s leadership and solutions-oriented approach have made a meaningful impact on our branch, our team members and the communities we serve,” said John Tsitos, president of CMC-SCS. “Her ability to navigate complex issues, build strong relationships and deliver positive outcomes has earned the confidence of our clients and Associa team members and leaders. We are proud to recognize her with this well-deserved promotion.”

Valentine has been a valued member of the CMC-SCS team since joining the company in May 2004 as an administrative supervisor and since 2010, Valentine has spearheaded the branch’s Associa Cares Charity Vendor Fair the largest such event for the company. In 2016, she was promoted to the executive team, where she has continued to support branch-wide operations and key initiatives.

In 2018, she received Associa’s Key Award, an honor recognizing contributors to the company’s success. That same year, she also began coordinating the Washington, D.C., Community Associations Institute Expo convention booth. Valentine remains active in committees with the Washington Metropolitan Chapter of CAI and has built a strong reputation for client service, collaboration and community engagement throughout her tenure.

In 2025, Valentine began supporting several initiatives for Associa’s Community Association Services branch, including client contracting and sales administration. She currently holds the Certified Manager of Community Associations CMCA and Association Management Specialist AMS designations through CAI and will continue working toward her Professional Community Association Manager designation PCAM.

“I am honored to step into this expanded role and continue supporting the success of our clients, communities and team members,” said Jaime Valentine. “I look forward to continuing to work alongside our executive team and branch leaders to support growth and deliver the high level of service our communities expect.”

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About Associa

With more than 340 branch offices across five countries, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 23,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Media Contact:

Elvia Espino, elvia.espino@associa.us | 214.569.9939