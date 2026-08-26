EVA LIVE SIGNS WHITE-LABEL AGREEMENT TO DEPLOY EVABRAIN ACROSS DDC DIGITAL PROPERTIES

Partnership Combines Eva Live’s Proprietary AI With Domain Development Corporation’s More Than Two Decades of Experience in Domain Development, Search and Digital Monetization

EvaBrain Will Power White-Labeled AI Experiences Designed to Transform Traditional Websites Into Interactive, AI-Driven Platforms

LAS VEGAS, Nevada, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eva Live Inc. (NASDAQ: GOAI) (“Eva Live” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence and technology company, today announced a white-label agreement with Domain Development Corporation (“DDC”) to deploy EvaBrain across DDC digital properties.

Founded in 2002, DDC is a domain development and monetization company specializing in premium digital real estate, search solutions, traffic optimization and the development and monetization of digital properties.

The agreement combines DDC’s more than two decades of experience developing and monetizing internet domains with Eva Live’s proprietary artificial intelligence technology, creating a framework through which EvaBrain can be integrated into DDC-operated digital properties under customized, white-labeled experiences.

TURNING DIGITAL REAL ESTATE INTO AI-POWERED EXPERIENCES

EvaBrain is designed to transform how consumers interact with websites.

Instead of requiring visitors to navigate traditional pages, menus and search boxes, EvaBrain provides a conversational interface designed to understand natural-language requests and help users interact directly with digital content, information and services.

The strategic fit combines two complementary capabilities:

DDC: Digital properties, domain-development expertise, search, traffic and monetization.

EVA LIVE: Artificial intelligence, conversational technology, analytics and AI-driven customer acquisition.

Eva Live believes conversational AI can help move domain monetization beyond simply understanding where a consumer arrived toward understanding what that consumer is trying to accomplish.

COMMERCIALIZING EVABRAIN THROUGH WHITE-LABEL AI

The DDC agreement represents an important step in Eva Live’s strategy to commercialize EvaBrain outside of Eva-owned businesses.

Eva Live intends to deploy EvaBrain through multiple channels, including enterprise deployments, white-label solutions, strategic partnerships and industry-specific applications.

The Company believes millions of existing digital properties already possess traffic, content and commercial relationships but were built for an internet centered around pages, links and traditional search.

EvaBrain is designed to provide an AI intelligence layer that can be integrated into those existing digital properties without requiring their owners to build proprietary AI infrastructure from the ground up.

Eva Live believes the DDC deployment can provide a repeatable model for future enterprise and white-label relationships.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

David Boulette, CEO of Eva Live, commented:

“DDC has spent more than two decades understanding digital real estate, domain traffic, search and monetization. Eva has been building the artificial intelligence technology that we believe represents the next evolution of that industry.”

“The internet was built around pages, links and search boxes. AI gives us the opportunity to change that experience. Instead of forcing a consumer to figure out where to click, we want the consumer to simply tell EvaBrain what they are trying to accomplish.”

“The significance of this agreement goes beyond DDC. It demonstrates how EvaBrain can become infrastructure for other companies. We believe there are millions of established digital properties that can potentially be transformed into AI-powered experiences without their owners having to build their own AI technology.”

“We believe this represents an important step in moving EvaBrain from proprietary technology into a scalable white-label commercial platform.”

ABOUT DOMAIN DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

Founded in 2002, Domain Development Corporation (“DDC”) is a domain development and monetization company focused on premium digital real estate, search solutions, traffic optimization and digital property development.

DDC has more than two decades of experience developing solutions designed to monetize domain portfolios and digital traffic.

ABOUT EVABRAIN

EvaBrain is Eva Live’s proprietary artificial intelligence platform designed to power conversational and intelligent digital experiences across Eva Live businesses, enterprise deployments, white-label solutions and industry-specific applications.

ABOUT EVA LIVE INC.

Eva Live Inc. (NASDAQ: GOAI) is an artificial intelligence and technology company focused on developing and commercializing AI-powered platforms, advertising technologies and software-driven businesses.

For More information, visit www.eva.live

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein, including but not limited to such things as future business strategy, plans, and goals, and the expansion and growth of our business. The words "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe" "target", "budget", "may", "can", "will", "would", "could", "should", "seeks", or "scheduled to" and similar words or expressions, or negatives of these terms or other variations of these terms or comparable language or any discussion of strategy or intention identify forward-looking statements. Please see the risk factors included in the Company’s United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. Although these forward-looking statements were based on assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable when made, you are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of those statements. We undertake no obligation to update those statements or publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements to reflect future events or developments.

Media Inquiries:

Javan Khazali

Phone: 310-229-5981

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