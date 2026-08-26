AXIL Brands Announces Launch of Next-Generation Flagship Product XCOR II

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIL Brands, Inc. (NYSE American: AXIL) (“AXIL” or the “Company”), an emerging global consumer products company focused on AXIL® hearing protection and enhancement solutions and Reviv3® hair and skin care products, today announced the launch of its next-generation flagship product, the XCOR II, on September 15, 2026. The Company has secured initial orders exceeding $2.8 million, with shipments expected in September, reflecting record early demand from retail and distribution partners.

The XCOR II builds on the success of AXIL’s flagship wireless earbud line with key upgrades designed to deliver superior performance and comfort. Features include advanced active noise reduction, an enhanced immersive soundstage for deeper and richer audio, a redesigned lower-profile form factor, and a charging case that supports four full charges.

“We are very excited about the prospects for the XCOR II,” said Jeff Toghraie, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AXIL Brands. “As the next generation of our flagship XCOR wireless earbud line, this highly anticipated launch represents our most important product introduction of the year. The unprecedented initial order volume underscores the market’s enthusiasm for our continued innovation in hearing protection and enhancement technology.”

The XCOR 2 will be available beginning September 15, 2026. For more information on AXIL products, visit goaxil.com.

About AXIL Brands, Inc. AXIL Brands, Inc. (NYSE American: AXIL) designs, manufactures, and markets premium hearing enhancement and protection devices under the AXIL® brand. The company’s innovative products serve shooters, hunters, industrial users, musicians, and everyday consumers who demand superior sound clarity combined with effective hearing protection. AXIL is committed to redefining hearing technology through advanced engineering and user-focused design. The Company also markets premium hair and skin care products under the Reviv3® brand.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “may,” “prepare,” “should,” and “focus,” among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and management’s beliefs, projections, and current expectations, and are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management’s control and may cause the Company’s results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things, the Company’s ability to grow its net sales and operations, including developing new and improved products and expanding distribution channels; competition; changes in laws or regulations; and the impact of unstable market and general economic conditions. There can be no assurance as to any of these matters. Other important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

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