CoreHealth Technologies Acquires Konnected to Expand Wellness Expertise and Program Delivery Capabilities

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreHealth Technologies, a leading provider of configurable wellness technology and health assessment solutions, today announced the acquisition of Konnected Workplace Wellness Inc., expanding the company’s wellness expertise and program delivery capabilities.

The acquisition advances CoreHealth’s evolution into a system-enabled wellness partner, combining technology and health intelligence with the expertise and operational support needed to help organizations and solution providers deliver and continually improve their wellness programs.

“This acquisition strengthens our ability to help clients move from wellness strategy to execution,” said Charles Martin, CEO of CoreHealth. “By bringing Konnected’s wellness expertise and delivery capabilities into CoreHealth, we can provide clients with greater flexibility in the level of support they need and help them turn insights into meaningful action.”

Konnected brings established wellness program delivery and platform administration to CoreHealth, including experience supporting existing CoreHeallth clients. These capabilities strengthen CoreHealth’s fully managed wellness offering and accelerate the expansion of Platform Administrative Services for clients that want to retain ownership of their wellness strategy while accessing additional operational capacity and expertise.

The acquisition also supports the broader CoreHealth Wellness System, an approach designed to connect assessment, engagement and health intelligence with ongoing program delivery and optimization. This gives clients the flexibility to use CoreHealth technology independently, access defined administrative services, or work with CoreHealth to manage and evolve their wellness programs over time.

“Konnected was built around the belief that successful wellness programs require both strong strategy and effective execution, so there is a natural alignment with where CoreHealth is headed,” said Dr. Matias Golob, Chief Wellness & Growth Officer at CoreHealth and founder of Konnected. “Bringing these capabilities together allows us to better connect what we learn about a population with what happens next—helping clients translate insight into relevant programs and experiences.”

Together, these expanded capabilities provide clients with greater choice in how they work with CoreHealth. Organizations with their own wellness resources can continue to operate CoreHealth technology independently, those needing additional operational capacity can access defined platform administration services, and organizations seeking a more comprehensive solution can engage CoreHealth to help manage and continuously optimize their wellness programs.

About CoreHealth Technologies

CoreHealth Technologies is a system-enabled wellness partner helping organizations and wellness solution providers deliver effective wellness programs at scale. With more than 20 years of experience, CoreHealth combines configurable wellness technology, Wellness Checkpoint® health assessments, actionable health intelligence and flexible delivery support to help clients understand their populations, drive meaningful engagement and continually improve their wellness programs. For more information visit www.corehealth.global.

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CoreHealth Technologies