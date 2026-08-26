MIMARU Expands in Osaka as American Guest Stays Rise 46%

TOKYO, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MIMARU , Japan’s leading apartment hotel brand for families, operated by Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd., will open MIMARU Osaka Shinsaibashi CENTRAL on Sept. 1, 2026, as growing numbers of American travelers add Osaka to their Japan itineraries. Opening Sept. 1, the new location will bring the brand to 28 properties and 1,500 rooms nationwide.

According to MIMARU internal stay data, room nights from American guests at its five Osaka properties increased 46.0% year over year between 2024 and 2025, outpacing 29.7% growth across MIMARU overall. The increase lifted Osaka’s share of MIMARU room nights from 11.7% to 13.1%, reflecting rising interest in Osaka as more than a brief stop between Tokyo and Kyoto.

Tokyo remains the starting point for many U.S. travelers visiting Japan. MIMARU recommends adding Osaka as a meaningful part of the same journey, giving travelers a different perspective on Japanese city life, food culture and everyday neighborhoods.

Final figures from the Osaka Convention & Tourism Bureau show that Osaka Prefecture welcomed a record 17.635 million international visitors in 2025, up 21%. Its FY2025 airport departure survey recorded 97.8% satisfaction and an NPS of +78 among North American visitors, above all-market averages of 97.1% and +68.

North American travelers spent 9.6 nights in Japan on average, including 4.0 nights in Osaka. Yet beyond Osaka’s best-known attractions are neighborhoods, local culture and surrounding destinations still less familiar to many international travelers, giving them reason to devote more of their itinerary to the city.

Beyond Osaka’s Best-Known Sights

Beyond Dotonbori, Shinsekai and Amerikamura lie local shopping streets, narrow lanes, seasonal landscapes and small temples. Dining ranges from special-occasion cuisine to neighborhood izakaya, craft beer and street food, offering a taste of Osaka’s energy and everyday life. Baseball fans can also experience Kansai’s distinctive supporter culture.

MIMARU staff from 39 countries and regions tailor suggestions to guests’ interests. They may recommend Koka in Shiga Prefecture, around two hours from central Osaka including local transfers, for historic ninja residences, museums and ninja heritage.

A New Base in Shinsaibashi

Located two minutes from Shinsaibashi Station, MIMARU Osaka Shinsaibashi CENTRAL will offer 66 rooms of more than 40 square meters, each with kitchens, dining areas and washer-dryers. Half of the rooms accommodate up to six guests.

The new bunk-bed room features a distinctive design that gives each guest greater personal space while allowing families and friends to stay together. The property offers a convenient base for exploring Osaka and the wider Kansai region at their own pace.

“For guests from the United States, Tokyo is often an important starting point for a trip to Japan. But extending the journey to Osaka can make their impression of Japan even richer,” said Mao Mochizuki, International PR, Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd. “Just beyond its lively streets, Osaka offers experiences that bring visitors closer to everyday local life. We hope MIMARU can be a base for families and friends to explore a side of Japan different from Tokyo.”

Sources

MIMARU internal stay data, January to December 2024 and 2025

Osaka Convention & Tourism Bureau, FY2025 Kansai International Airport Departure Survey, Final Report, May 2026

Osaka Convention & Tourism Bureau, International Visitor Arrivals, 2025 Final Figures





About Cosmos Hotel Management

(Head office: Tokyo, Minato、Company President: Hideki Fujioka）

Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd. operates Japan’s leading apartment hotel brand “MIMARU” in Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka. With spacious apartment-style rooms and warm support from multilingual staff, families can unwind like at home while strengthening bonds with people and the local community. We also continue to expand services that make family travel more comfortable and memorable.

Media Contact

Glenn Mandel

Firecracker PR for MIMARU

glenn@firecrackerpr.com

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