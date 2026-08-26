PowerCompute GPU Deployment Achieves Verified Status on Vast.ai Marketplace; Company Adds Second Unit in Oklahoma

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerCompute, Inc. (NASDAQ: PWCM) ("PowerCompute" or the "Company"), a Bitcoin treasury and mining company expanding into high-performance computing ("HPC") and artificial intelligence ("AI") infrastructure, today announced that the graphics processing unit ("GPU") deployed at its Oklahoma facility has achieved Verified status on the Vast.ai compute marketplace — the highest status available to an individual machine — and that the Company has ordered a second professional-grade GPU for the site, anticipated to be installed in September 2026.

Vast.ai assigns Verified status through automated, continuous evaluation of a machine’s reliability and performance. Beyond the machine level, the platform maintains a facility-level designation — Certified Datacenter status, which carries Secure Cloud eligibility and higher placement in the marketplace — whose requirements include ISO/IEC 27001 certification and a minimum of five listed GPU servers. PowerCompute has begun the ISO/IEC 27001 certification process for its Oklahoma facility and is deploying capital toward the five-server threshold. The Company intends to apply for Certified Datacenter status once both requirements are satisfied and can give no assurance that it will qualify.

"Verified status confirms the machine meets the platform’s reliability standards, and our discussions with Vast.ai gave us a concrete standard to build against rather than a guess — initially we plan to certify our Oklahoma facility and deploy a minimum of four verified servers," said Bruce M. Rodgers, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of PowerCompute. "Those are fixed, attainable goals and we will report against them. Our first machine showed us that micro-scaler HPC — the tier we occupy, below the hyperscalers — earns real revenue against demand the hyperscalers are creating, and we believe we can supply that compute at a fraction of their capital cost."

About PowerCompute

PowerCompute, Inc. (NASDAQ: PWCM) is a Bitcoin treasury and mining company expanding into high-performance computing and artificial intelligence infrastructure. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, the Company operates 26 megawatts of wholly-owned power infrastructure across facilities in Oklahoma and Mississippi. The Company also operates a technology-enabled specialty finance business providing funding to nonprofit community associations primarily in the State of Florida. For more information, please visit https://www.power-compute.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," and "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the volatility of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency prices, risks related to the use of Bitcoin as collateral for the Arch Facility, including the requirement to post additional collateral if the value of Bitcoin declines, our ability to satisfy the terms and conditions of the Arch Facility or to extend such loans on satisfactory terms, our ability to successfully enter and operate in the high-performance computing and AI infrastructure business, the availability and cost of GPU and related infrastructure equipment, competition in the HPC and AI compute market, our ability to finance our site acquisitions and cryptocurrency mining operations, the risks of operating in the cryptocurrency mining business and our ability to grow that business, the capacity of our Bitcoin mining machines and our related ability to purchase power at reasonable prices, and our ability to identify and acquire additional mining sites. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, and results of operations.

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