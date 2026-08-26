Novonesis Expands U.S. Workforce Development Efforts to Build the Next Generation of Biomanufacturing Talent

Blair, Nebraska, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the U.S. biotechnology sector grows, developing the skilled workforce needed to turn scientific innovation into products at commercial scale is becoming increasingly important. Novonesis, a global leader in biosolutions, is expanding its U.S. workforce development efforts through partnerships that connect students with biotechnology education, hands-on learning and pathways to careers in biomanufacturing.

The latest example is in Nebraska, where Novonesis is partnering with Metropolitan Community College (MCC) in Omaha to help shape the college’s new biotechnology technician training program and is announcing the Novonesis Biomanufacturing Pathways Scholarship to help remove financial barriers for students pursuing careers in the industry. The partnership comes as Nebraska bioscience employment grew 6.3% from 2019 to 2023, compared with 2.9% growth across the state’s overall private sector.

“Building the future of biotechnology requires investing in people as well as science and technology,” said Tue Micheelsen, President of Novonesis North America. “Across the country, we’re working with educators and communities to help more people see what modern biomanufacturing looks like, develop the skills our industry needs and discover meaningful careers they may never have considered. These partnerships strengthen our workforce while helping the U.S. continue to lead in biotechnology.”

Connecting education with real-world careers

Biomanufacturing uses biological processes to make products at commercial scale, requiring skilled employees to operate equipment, monitor production processes and help ensure products are made safely and consistently. Production roles are critical to Novonesis’ ability to manufacture biosolutions used across industries ranging from agriculture and renewable energy to food, health and household care. Novonesis has a significant manufacturing footprint across the U.S., including North America’s largest multipurpose enzyme manufacturing site in Franklinton, North Carolina; the nation’s largest enzyme production site dedicated to biofuels in Blair, Nebraska; North America’s largest liquid inoculants manufacturing site in Milwaukee; and its largest food cultures manufacturing site in West Allis, Wisconsin. Recruiting skilled people for production roles across this network is critical to supporting Novonesis’ continued growth.

Recognizing that workforce challenges can’t be solved through hiring alone, Novonesis partners with educational institutions, workforce development organizations and community groups to build long-term talent pipelines in the regions where it operates.

In Nebraska, that approach is taking shape through Novonesis’ partnership with MCC. Company employees joined MCC’s Business & Industry Leadership Team (BILT) to help shape a biotechnology program that reflects the skills employers need. The program includes a 15-week Biotechnology Fundamentals Microcredential providing a rapid-entry workforce option and a Biotechnology Career Certificate creating a pathway to continued education and careers in the field. Beginning this fall, students will complement classroom learning with production job shadowing and facility tours at Novonesis’ Blair manufacturing site and Employer Spotlight sessions on campus. Students completing the micro credential will also have an opportunity to be screened by a Novonesis recruiter.

The new Novonesis Biomanufacturing Pathways Scholarship adds another piece to that pathway, with an endowed fund to provide ongoing support for future students. The scholarship will help make biotechnology education more accessible while connecting financial support with industry-informed curriculum and real-world learning experiences.

“The strongest workforce programs are built with employers at the table from the beginning,” said Neil Riley, Associate Dean of Math and Natural Sciences at MCC. “Novonesis has been an invaluable partner, helping shape this program based on the skills biotechnology companies need today and tomorrow. Students graduate with technical knowledge, real-world experience, professional connections, and opportunities for financial assistance that can help them launch successful careers.”

Building the talent pipeline across the U.S.

The Nebraska partnership is part of a broader Novonesis approach to building biotechnology talent by engaging students at multiple points in their education and career journeys.

Engagement with K-12 students through field trips and in-class visits helps introduce younger generations to STEM and modern manufacturing before they begin making decisions about college, training and careers. Each October, Novonesis participates in Manufacturing Day, an initiative of The Manufacturing Institute, welcoming high school students to tour research laboratories and production facilities, interact with engineers and operators, and explore how biology is helping solve challenges related to food, fuel, health, and sustainability. Following Novonesis’ 2025 Manufacturing Day flagship event in Franklinton, 93% of participating students said the experience introduced them to career pathways they had not previously considered.

Community college partnerships are also a vital component of the company’s talent acquisition approach. In North Carolina, Novonesis helped establish the BioWork program more than two decades ago alongside the North Carolina Biotechnology Center and community colleges, creating a certificate pathway into process technician careers.

At the university and research level, Novonesis also collaborates with academic institutions to advance biotechnology innovation and capabilities. The company works with North Carolina State University and engages students through classroom outreach, site visits, scholarships, internships and other initiatives. In Davis, California, a U.S. National Science Foundation-funded collaboration brings together experts from Novonesis, Stanford University and the University of California, Davis to advance AI-enabled protein design and cell-free biomanufacturing. The collaboration demonstrates another role industry-academic partnerships can play in developing scientific capabilities and advancing U.S. biotechnology leadership.

Together, these efforts, combined with internships and other programs across the company’s 14 North American sites, reflect a workforce strategy that begins well before a job application with a goal of building awareness among younger students, creating accessible pathways into technical careers and connecting higher education and research with real-world biotechnology challenges.

As Novonesis continues to grow its U.S. operations and capabilities, developing a skilled biotechnology workforce will be critical not only to the company’s growth, but to the country’s ability to scale biomanufacturing and maintain its leadership in biotechnology.

About Novonesis

Novonesis is a global biosolutions company leading the era of biosolutions. By leveraging the power of microbiology with science, Novonesis transforms the way the world produces, consumes, and lives. Across more than 30 industries, Novonesis biosolutions are already creating value for thousands of customers while benefiting the planet. With more than 11,000 employees worldwide, Novonesis partners with businesses and communities to better our world with biology.

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