Royale Celebrates Canadian Creativity with the Launch of the Royale Canadian Artist Collection

By partnering with five local artists from coast to coast to coast, Royale turns its

facial tissue boxes into a vibrant canvas celebrating local communities and the

places Canadians call home

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a proudly Canadian company woven into the everyday lives of families for over 60 years, Royale is celebrating the rich beauty and diversity of our country by launching the limited-edition Royale Canadian Artist Collection. Turning household facial tissue boxes into a curated collection of Canadian art, Royale partnered with five esteemed Canadian artists representing distinct regions—Atlantic Canada, Quebec, Ontario, Western Canada, and the Territories—to bring regional creativity directly into Canadian homes.

Grounded in the creative theme "The View From Here," the collection brings local storytelling and Canadian pride directly onto retail shelves. Built around the simple question, "What feels like home to you?", each bespoke box design offers a personal, honest snapshot reflecting an artist’s unique Canadian landscape, neighbourhood, or regional tradition. By bringing original Canadian artwork into kitchens, living rooms, bedrooms, and shared family spaces, Royale is turning an everyday household staple into a celebration of the places and communities that shape us.

“Royale has been trusted by Canadian households for decades, and we are honoured to use our platform to amplify the talent of local artists across the country,” said Jennifer Lo, Vice President, Marketing for Royale. “The Royale Canadian Artist Collection celebrates the places, traditions, and experiences that help Canadians feel at home, while shining a light on the creativity found in communities across the country.”

The featured Canadian artists bringing their local regions to life in the collection include:

Dalkhafine (Quebec): A French-Canadian multidisciplinary artist whose bold, colourful style brings a playful, optimistic energy to her illustration Mon Montréal.

A French-Canadian multidisciplinary artist whose bold, colourful style brings a playful, optimistic energy to her illustration Mon Montréal. Julia Veenstra (Ontario): A Hamilton-based artist whose vibrant landscape A Love Letter to Hamilton celebrates the duality of industry and nature.

A Hamilton-based artist whose vibrant landscape A Love Letter to Hamilton celebrates the duality of industry and nature. Wynand van Niekerk aka Downtown Sketcher (Nova Scotia): A Halifax sketch artist capturing local landmarks and timeless coastal charm in Peggy’s Cove and The Public Gardens.

A Halifax sketch artist capturing local landmarks and timeless coastal charm in Peggy’s Cove and The Public Gardens. Kelsey Voss (British Columbia): An adventure artist whose flowy, modern style captures nature and nostalgia in The Warmest Magic and The Rhythm of the Rain.

An adventure artist whose flowy, modern style captures nature and nostalgia in The Warmest Magic and The Rhythm of the Rain. Yurak (Nunavut): An Iqaluit-based multidisciplinary artist celebrating Indigenous culture, community, and hope in Brilliance Beyond the Horizon and Tuktuliaq.



The limited-edition collection will hit store shelves nationally this month across Royale Velour 3-ply 6-pack cartons, available in both 72 and 82 sheet count offerings. With 8 artworks to discover, Canadians are invited to collect their favourite designs from across the country.

To explore the collection and the inspiration behind each piece, visit Royale.ca/CanadianCollection. To watch exclusive behind-the-scenes artist videos, discover their stories, and join the conversation on what makes your piece of Canada feel like home, follow @theroyalekittens on social media.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Rebecca Lastoria, Citizen Relations: rebecca.lastoria@citizenrelations.com

About Royale

Royale products have been loved by Canadians for over 60 years. Royale offers a full line of household paper products including bathroom tissue, paper towel, facial tissue, and napkins as well as premium baby diapers and training pants. Royale is made by Irving Consumer Products, a proud Canadian company.