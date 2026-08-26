American Eco Fuels (OTC: AEFI) Provides Corporate Update on SAF Development, Patent Portfolio Growth and Uplisting Strategy

Company Highlights Progress on Sustainable Aviation Fuel Initiative, Form 10 Filing Preparation, and Potential Offtake Opportunities

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American EcoFuels Inc. (OTC: AEFI) (“American EcoFuels,” “AEFI,” or the “Company”), a developer of advanced synthetic fuel technologies focused on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (“SAF”), synthetic paraffinic kerosene (“SPK”), clean diesel and related engineered hydrocarbon products provides an update on its strategic initiatives during a recent interview with www.SmallCapVoice.com, highlighting advancements in sustainable aviation fuel development, intellectual property expansion, corporate restructuring, and plans to pursue enhanced market visibility through regulatory and exchange milestones.





Full Interview Here: https://youtu.be/-KTg8VxStfU

During the interview, Executive Chairman Brent Nelson discussed the company's transition from Eco Innovation Group to American Eco Fuels, explaining that the rebranding reflects a broader strategic focus on commercializing its proprietary fuel technologies and expanding its intellectual property portfolio.

“We've transferred all of our technology assets, including granted patents and pending applications, into American Eco Fuels,” said Nelson. “Our patent efforts continue to expand, and investors should expect to see additional patent-related developments as we move forward.”

Advancing Sustainable Aviation Fuel Technology

Nelson highlighted the company's progress in developing its sustainable aviation fuel platform through its relationship with Kepler GTL Technologies. According to Nelson, American Eco Fuels has successfully produced fuel in a laboratory setting and is now working with engineering firms to advance commercialization efforts.

The company's technology converts feedstocks, including natural gas, into high-value fuel products through a proprietary process that produces:

Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF)

Clean diesel fuel

Naphtha products





“Our focus is no longer proving the science,” Nelson stated. “We have produced the fuel. The next phase is advancing engineering and commercialization.”

Pursuing Airline Offtake Opportunities

American Eco Fuels has begun discussions with airlines regarding potential long-term offtake agreements for SAF production. Management believes demand for SAF continues to grow as airlines seek solutions to meet sustainability goals.

Nelson noted that potential offtake agreements could play a significant role in supporting future project financing and commercial deployment.

Regulatory and Capital Markets Initiatives

The company also provided an update on its corporate governance and reporting initiatives. American Eco Fuels is nearing completion of a two-year PCAOB audit process and is preparing its Form 10 filing.

According to Nelson, these steps are designed to support the company's objective of becoming a fully reporting issuer and pursuing additional capital markets opportunities.

“Our goal is to complete the Form 10 process, pursue a 211 filing, move to the OTCQB, and ultimately seek an uplisting to the Texas Stock Exchange,” Nelson said.

Focus on Texas Growth Strategy

Nelson emphasized the company's commitment to Texas, noting that American Eco Fuels has completed the process of domiciling the company in the state. He also confirmed that the acquisition of Kepler GTL Technologies has been completed, positioning the technology platform within the company's operating structure.

Looking Ahead

Over the next 12 to 24 months, management expects investors to monitor several key milestones, including:

Potential SAF offtake agreements

Project financing initiatives

Development of a large-scale production facility in the Midland-Odessa region

Expansion of the company's patent portfolio

Potential technology licensing opportunities with major industry participants

Completion of regulatory and uplisting objectives





“We believe offtake agreements could help unlock project financing opportunities here in Texas,” Nelson said. “At the same time, we continue to evaluate opportunities to deploy and potentially license our technology.”

About American EcoFuels Inc.

American EcoFuels Inc. (OTC: AEFI) is developing advanced synthetic fuel technologies intended to convert natural gas and coal-derived feedstocks into high-performance liquid hydrocarbons, including Sustainable Aviation Fuel, synthetic paraffinic kerosene, modified clean diesel and related engineered fuels. Through its GTL and CTL technology platforms, proprietary catalysts and expanding intellectual property portfolio, American EcoFuels is working toward fuels designed to provide the high energy density required by aviation, transportation, defense and industrial applications while utilizing existing engines and fuel infrastructure where applicable and following required testing and certification.

The Company’s development strategy encompasses technology engineering, intellectual property development, test-plant operation, fuel testing and certification, strategic partnerships, potential commercial production projects and prospective technology licensing.

American EcoFuels — From Discovering Energy to Engineering It.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements regarding future events, expectations, plans, objectives and potential outcomes that are forward-looking in nature and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements include, among others, statements concerning American EcoFuels’ Phase 2 Patent Plan; the contemplated preparation and filing of additional patent applications; the timing, scope, prosecution, issuance, enforceability or commercial value of existing or future patents; completion of the Company’s PCAOB audit; preparation and anticipated filing of the Company’s Form 10 registration statement; the Company’s GTL and CTL technologies and proprietary catalysts; test-plant development; fuel testing and certification; commercialization and licensing strategies; strategic partnerships; potential production facilities; market opportunities; and the Company’s ability to successfully develop, scale, finance and commercialize its technologies.

Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments or events to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that all contemplated patent applications will be filed, that any patent application will result in an issued patent, that issued patents will provide commercially meaningful protection, that the PCAOB audit or Form 10 will be completed or filed within the anticipated timeframe, that the Company’s technologies will achieve anticipated performance, that fuels developed by the Company will obtain required ASTM, governmental, military, aircraft, engine or other certifications, or that the Company will successfully finance or commercialize its technologies. Additional risks include engineering and scale-up risks, intellectual property challenges, financing requirements, regulatory developments, feedstock availability and pricing, competition, market acceptance, environmental requirements and general economic conditions.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and American EcoFuels undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise such statements except as required by applicable law.

American EcoFuels Inc.

OTC: AEFI

Phone: 877.233.4485 ext. 730

ir@americanecofuelsinc.com

www.americanecofuelsinc.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bd94a28c-7c6e-4f43-9f4b-c8655743c1fb

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b1eb6904-d951-4f6f-8f41-2885f3d28d12