Mirror AI Launches Out of Stealth to Help Professionals Prepare for High-Stakes Interviews

Seattle, Washington, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mirror AI, an AI-powered interview preparation platform designed to help professionals prepare with confidence and land their next offer, officially launched today following six months of private development. The platform gets candidates interview-ready faster through personalized mock interviews, expert coaching, and practice sessions with real peers.

Mirror AI has also introduced cohort-based coaching programs tailored to specific roles, giving candidates a more structured and personalized path to improvement. Each cohort is supported by a dedicated coach who tracks participants’ progress, provides personalized guidance, and helps them continuously improve with every practice session.

Candidates on Mirror AI can run mock interviews built around a specific company, role, or resume, receive instant feedback they can act on, and improve through structured repetition before the real conversation. Users can begin practicing immediately after signing up, while traditional interview prep often demands a week or more of research before practice even starts.

A candidate selects the company and role they are targeting, or uploads a resume, and the AI interviewer shapes each session around that goal. Every session runs on demand, with no scheduling and no waitlist, so candidates can practice whenever they have time. Each session ends with feedback that points to specific gaps, so candidates know what to work on before the next repetition.

Mirror AI built its models to replicate senior leaders who have each conducted more than 100 interviews. The company designed those models to press candidates with follow-up questions and edge cases, the same way an experienced interviewer would. According to the company, this gives candidates pointed, experience-based questioning that generic chatbots cannot match.

Founder and CEO Chidvi Pemula started the company after his own job search showed him how broken interview preparation had become. Most candidates lose hours each week finding practice partners, coordinating calendars, and preparing questions on their own, and that burden falls hardest right before the interviews that matter most.

“Preparing for one of the most competitive interview processes in tech took four months of study and eight mock interviews,” said Pemula. “What surprised me most wasn't the technical preparation, it was how difficult it was to find experienced professionals, coordinate schedules, and get consistent, high-quality practice. And candidates are often spending $10,000 or more on interview preparation, coaching, and other resources, yet still struggle to get the consistent, realistic practice they need. That experience made it clear there had to be a better way. Mirror is the AI interviewer I wish I'd had: realistic, personalized interview practice that's available anytime.

The platform launches with a growing community of 500+ users and coaches already using and contributing to the platform. Their feedback, test interviews, and bug reports have played a key role in shaping Mirror AI from its earliest days.

Professionals preparing for their next interview can start practicing today at www.trymirror.ai.

About Mirror AI

Mirror AI is an AI-powered interview preparation platform helping job seekers land their next role with confidence. The platform combines personalized AI mock interviews, expert coaching, peer practice, and real interview analysis to create a comprehensive interview preparation experience tailored to each candidate. For pricing and more info, visit www.trymirror.ai