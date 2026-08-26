AssetMark Launches AI-Powered Talk Tracks℠ to Strengthen Advisor-Client Conversations

CONCORD, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark, a leading wealth management platform for financial advisors, today introduced Talk Tracks℠, an AI-powered feature available now in the AssetMark Advisor Portal that transforms complex portfolio information into clear, client-ready insights on demand. The launch is the latest step in a broader pipeline of AI-enabled capabilities AssetMark plans to introduce across the advisor lifecycle.

As portfolios become more personalized and client expectations rise — including clients increasingly consulting AI on basic financial questions — advisors are being asked to address a broader range of questions across an increasingly varied set of client portfolios and needs. Talk Tracks℠ is designed to equip advisors for that new reality by bringing relevant portfolio and market context together quickly, helping them respond with clarity and confidence. The result is more informed conversations that reinforce the advisor’s value and help them deliver the kind of personalized guidance clients increasingly expect.

From Portfolio Data to Client-Ready Guidance

Talk Tracks℠ synthesizes client portfolio data, market context, performance activity and relevant news to generate personalized talking points. It appears as a side panel in the Advisor Portal, where advisors can review portfolio snapshot summaries; market and macroeconomic context tied to client holdings; sector-level explanations; and tax-savings insights for accounts enabled with Tax Management Services. Each insight can be expanded for additional detail, giving advisors control over how deeply they explore and apply the information.

“AI creates the most value when it becomes part of how advisors already work, not another destination they have to manage,” said Alex Pape, Chief Product & Technology Officer at AssetMark. “More than 100 advisors participated in testing during development, and their input helped us shape Talk Tracks℠ around the way advisors prepare for and lead portfolio conversations. By connecting real portfolio analytics with AI, it gives advisors a tailored guide for each client while keeping their judgment at the center of every client conversation.”

Turning Interest in AI Into Adoption

A directional survey of 107 advisors at AssetMark’s 2026 Gold Forum found that 94% believe AI could reduce time spent preparing for client meetings, yet 65% are not using it in a consistent, embedded way. Talk Tracks℠ addresses a specific use case — preparing for and leading portfolio conversations — so advisors can move from experimenting with AI to applying it in their day-to-day work.

Expanding AI Across the Advisor Lifecyle

Talk Tracks℠ is the latest in a planned series of AI-enabled enhancements across the advisor lifecycle. Future capabilities are expected to support proposal generation, model creation and other high-value activities that improve productivity and support more personalized service.

“Advisors need innovation that makes a tangible difference for their clients,” said Michael Kim, Chief Executive Officer of AssetMark. “Talk Tracks℠ helps them bring clearer, more personalized perspectives into conversations today, while opening the door to new capabilities that will continue to improve how they work. Our goal is to make the platform more valuable over time without asking advisors to piece together separate tools.”

The launch advances AssetMark’s broader technology strategy: applying AI where it can expand advisor capacity, enhance client understanding and support more scalable, human advice.

About AssetMark

AssetMark, Inc. operates a wealth management platform with a mission to help financial advisors and their clients. AssetMark, together with its affiliates AssetMark Trust Company, Voyant, and Adhesion Wealth Advisor Solutions, serves advisors at every stage of their journey with flexible, purpose-built solutions, powered by its innovative technology platform. The company equips advisors with planning tools, investment solutions, and operational capabilities to help deliver better investor outcomes by enhancing their productivity, profitability, and client satisfaction.

Founded in 1996, AssetMark has over 1,100 employees and serves more than 10,000 financial advisors and over 340,000 investor households. As of June 30, 2026, the firm had over $180 billion in assets across its platforms. AssetMark, Inc. is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please visit www.assetmark.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Media:

Jen Deitsch

Senior PR and Executive Communications Manager

jen.deitsch@assetmark.com