Picturethis3D: Bridging Borders with New Launch of Spatial Commerce





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As political and economic uncertainty challenges established trade relationships, Canadian technology company is advancing a simple proposition: businesses should not have to depend on a single market, political relationship, or traditional distribution channel to reach customers.

Picturethis3D calls its vision Commerce Without Borders. It’s enabled through Spatial Commerce, a property-first approach connecting accurate digital properties with real products, services, and purchasing decisions.

The objective is not to eliminate borders, tariffs, or trade regulations. It is to use digital technology to create additional routes between manufacturers and consumers that are less constrained by geography and traditional physical market-entry models.

“We can't take politics out of trade. But we can use technology to reduce the dependence of commerce on geography, traditional distribution channels, and any single market,” said Eevi Jensen, Founder and CEO of Picturethis3D.

A Direct Link to Customer Living Spaces

Manufacturers of furniture, cabinetry, flooring, lighting, appliances, and other home products have traditionally relied on physical showrooms, dealer networks, and established distribution channels to enter and serve markets. Those channels remain.

Picturethis3D is developing another option. Manufacturers can digitize products and make them available within accurate digital representations of real properties, allowing consumers to experience products in the context of the spaces where they may ultimately be used.

Unlike conventional 3D visualization, which brings the room into the shopping environment, Spatial Commerce brings the shopping environment into the digital property.

Property Becomes the Marketplace.

For manufacturers seeking geographic diversification, Picturethis3D is developing a digital market-access channel designed to create opportunities to reach consumers beyond traditional markets without first requiring physical showroom infrastructure in every location.

“Our vision is to bring the showroom into the customer's home,” Jensen said. “Digitize a product once and create opportunities for it to be discovered across multiple markets.”

Commerce Without Borders

Changing trade relationships have made diversification particularly important for Canadian businesses, but Picturethis3D's strategy is not dependent on any tariff, government, or political dispute. It addresses a more permanent challenge: How do manufacturers reach customers when markets and distribution channels change?

Spatial Commerce cannot remove the physical requirements of manufacturing, shipping, customs, or regulatory compliance. It can, however, reduce the importance of physical distance during product discovery, visualization, and purchasing. A manufacturer can begin establishing a digital presence in a market before establishing an extensive physical presence there.

Call To Action

Picturethis3D is inviting Canadian manufacturers, trade-development organizations, industry associations, and strategic partners to explore the potential of Spatial Commerce through demonstrations and market-access pilots. Contact us to discover how we can make your marketing efforts more effective with 3D visualization.

About Picturethis3D

Picturethis3D

British Columbia, Canada

picturethis3d.com

Media, Investment & Strategic Partnership Inquiries

Eevi Jensen, Founder & CEO

eevi@picturethis3d.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/985b7f23-677c-4cf8-87e2-5c90f979b2db