The Bongino Report AM with Dan Bongino to Launch Nationwide on September 21st

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media’s Westwood One , one of the largest radio networks in America, today announced the launch of The Bongino Report AM with Dan Bongino, a new one-hour radio program distributed nationally by Westwood One. The show debuts on Monday, September 21, 2026, and airs Monday through Friday from 5:00am to 6:00am ET.

The Bongino Report AM is the essential way to start the day, delivering a fast-paced blend of breaking news, insightful commentary, and sharp analysis of the issues driving the national conversation. Hosted by one of the most influential and widely followed voices in media, Dan Bongino brings his trademark energy, direct style and informed perspective to listeners before most Americans have finished their first cup of coffee.

Each morning Westwood One brings listeners Bongino content that cuts through the noise surrounding the biggest stories in politics, current events, culture, and public policy, giving listeners the context and understanding they need to start their day informed and engaged. Timely, compelling, and highly topical, the program provides a concise yet impactful morning destination.

The Bongino Report AM is delivered Monday through Friday, 5:00am to 6:00am ET and is available for affiliate stations to also air between 6:00am and 9:00am ET, providing flexibility for stations across the country.

Collin Jones, President, Westwood One, commented: “What’s better than Dan Bongino in the morning and afternoon? Twice a day with Dan Bongino coverage! On the heels of launching The Bongino Report FM, we’re thrilled to now offer listeners Dan Bongino in the morning with The Bongino Report AM.”

For more information about The Bongino Report AM, visit: https://www.westwoodone.com/programs/category/news-and-talk/.

For affiliate sales inquiries, contact Susan Stephens, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Content, Westwood One, 512.666.5216, sstephens@westwoodone.com.

About Dan Bongino

Dan served as Deputy Director of the FBI during the second Trump administration from 2025 to 2026. His public service career began with the NYPD in 1995, followed by the U.S. Secret Service in 1999, where he served on the Presidential Protective Division under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

A multiple-time New York Times bestselling author, Dan has hosted Fox News’ Unfiltered, a nationally syndicated radio show, and the country’s top-rated livestream podcast, The Dan Bongino Show. Dan holds an MBA from Penn State University, as well as an MA and BA from the City University of New York.​

About Westwood One

Westwood One, the national-facing arm of Cumulus Media, is one of the largest audio networks in America. We’re home to premium content that defines the culture, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, and Westwood One 24/7 Sports Network. Westwood One connects listeners with their passions through programs and platforms that have everyone listening. For more information, visit www.westwoodone.com .

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 384 owned-and-operated radio stations across 84 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, US Soccer, AP News, and the Academy of Country Music Awards, across more than 7,800 affiliated stations through Westwood One, a leading national audio network; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, an established and influential platform for original podcasts that are smart, entertaining, and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. For more information, visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

Media Contact: Lisa Dollinger, Dollinger Strategic Communication for Cumulus Media and Westwood One, 512.633.4084, lisa@dollcomm.com.