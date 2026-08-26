HYPERLIQUID NEWS: CopyLiquid Set to Launch the First Copy Trading Platform on Hyperliquid

VALLETTA, Malta, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CopyLiquid today announced the upcoming launch of its AI-powered copy trading platform built natively on the Hyperliquid blockchain. The platform allows anyone regardless of trading experience, to automatically mirror the positions of the best-performing traders on Hyperliquid in real time, while retaining full custody of their funds at all times.





THE PROBLEM

Hyperliquid has emerged as the most powerful decentralized trading infrastructure in crypto, processing over $10 billion in daily trading volume and commanding nearly 70% of all onchain perpetual futures activity. Yet despite this explosive growth, the platform remains largely inaccessible to the majority of people who want to participate in its markets.

The learning curve is steep. The charts are complex. The leverage is intimidating. Millions of people want exposure to Hyperliquid's markets but have no idea where to start.

CopyLiquid was built to solve exactly this problem.

THE SOLUTION

CopyLiquid is the first dedicated copy trading platform built natively on Hyperliquid. Using artificial intelligence, the platform matches users with the best-performing traders based on their individual risk appetite and capital size, then automatically mirrors every trade in real time.

Unlike centralized copy trading platforms such as eToro or Bitget, CopyLiquid is fully non-custodial. Users retain complete control of their funds at all times. No intermediary. No trust required. Every trade is fully verifiable onchain.

AI-POWERED FEATURES

CopyLiquid's proprietary AI engine runs continuously across Hyperliquid order flow and powers four core features:

AI Trader Scoring — Every trader on the platform receives a live score based on over 40 signals including drawdown behavior, sizing discipline, consistency, and edge decay.

AI Smart Matching — The platform reads each user's risk profile and capital size and pairs them with the most suitable trader automatically.

AI Risk Alerts — Instant warnings are issued when a copied trader over-leverages, revenge trades, or drifts from their historical strategy — protecting followers before losses occur.

AI Market Brief — A daily 30-second summary of funding rates, liquidity conditions, and open interest across Hyperliquid perpetuals.

$COPY TOKEN PRESALE

In conjunction with its platform launch, CopyLiquid is opening the presale of its native ecosystem token, $COPY, to early investors.

Interested investors can visit the CopyLiquid presale portal to purchase $COPY token.

Presale participants also receive 50% reduced performance fees for the first 12 months.

BUY $COPY Tokens: https://copyliquid.market/presale

ABOUT COPYLIQUID

CopyLiquid is an AI-powered copy trading platform built natively on the Hyperliquid blockchain. The platform enables anyone to automatically follow and mirror the trades of the best-performing Hyperliquid traders, with AI protecting every step of the process. CopyLiquid is fully non-custodial, users retain complete control of their funds at all times.

CopyLiquid Market Socials;

Website: https://copyliquid.market

Presale Portal: https://copyliquid.market/presale

X (Twitter): https://x.com/copyliquid_

Telegram: https://t.me/copyliquidmarket

Media Contact:

Matteo Farrugia

contact@copyliquid.market

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