ButcherJoseph Advises Spec-Tech on a Sale to Its Employees

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ST. LOUIS, MO — August 2026 — ButcherJoseph & Co. (“ButcherJoseph”), a leading middle-market investment bank specializing in M&A and employee ownership transactions, is pleased to announce that it served as exclusive financial advisor to Spec-Tech Industrial Electric (“Spec-Tech” or the “Company”), a leading industrial controls distributor and integrator, on its sale to its employees.

The transaction enables Spec-Tech's employees to acquire a meaningful ownership stake in the Company, ensuring long-term continuity, reinforcing its employee-centric culture, and preserving its independence for future generations.

Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Fenton, Missouri, Spec-Tech has grown into a leading supplier of electrical, electronic, and automation components, serving OEMs, machine builders, contractors, and industrial end users nationwide. As an authorized distributor for many of the industry's leading manufacturers, the Company also provides system design, engineering, manufacturing, start-up, and technical support alongside its extensive product offering. The ESOP transaction reflects Spec-Tech's commitment to rewarding the employees who have driven the Company's growth for nearly five decades.

The Mocker family commented, “Our employees have been the foundation of Spec-Tech's success for nearly 50 years. Transitioning to employee ownership allows us to recognize their hard work and dedication in a meaningful way while ensuring the Company's culture, independence, and legacy continue for generations to come. We are grateful to ButcherJoseph for their guidance and expertise throughout this process.”

The ESOP structure provides Spec-Tech with a tax-advantaged ownership solution that supports continued investment in operations, talent development, and long-term growth, while aligning employees directly with the Company's performance.

Patrick O'Neil, Vice President at ButcherJoseph & Co., said, “Spec-Tech's strong culture, deep customer relationships, and long history of family ownership made it an excellent candidate for employee ownership. We were proud to help the Mocker family design a transaction that rewards Spec-Tech's employees while preserving the values that have guided the Company since 1976.”

About ButcherJoseph & Co.

ButcherJoseph & Co. is a boutique investment banking firm specializing in sale transactions to strategic and financial buyers , employee ownership transactions (ESOPs) , capital advisory (debt & equity) , valuations and fairness opinions and ESOP strategic consulting . ButcherJoseph is headquartered in St. Louis with a presence in Austin, Charlotte, Chicago, Miami, Philadelphia, Scottsdale, and Washington, D.C.

About Spec-Tech Industrial Electric

Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Fenton, Missouri, Spec-Tech Industrial Electric is an industrial controls distributor and integrator serving OEMs, machine builders, contractors, and industrial end users nationwide. Spec-Tech carries a complete line of electrical, electronic, and automation components, along with liquid handling and storage products, and is an authorized distributor for many of the industry's leading manufacturers. The Company also provides system design, engineering, manufacturing, start-up, and technical support. For more information on Spec-Tech, please visit www.spectechind.com .

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