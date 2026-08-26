SalesCloser Files New U.S. Patent Application Covering Hybrid Session Management Across Text, Voice, and Avatar Channels

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SalesCloser Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: SCAI) (OTCQB: SCTLF) (FSE: MJ5) (the “Company” or “SalesCloser”) today announced that it has filed a new U.S. patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) titled “Hybrid Session Management Across Text and Voice Channels,” covering technology that maintains a single, continuous AI conversation as a user moves between text chat, voice, and visual avatar interactions.

The application describes a method for preserving full conversational context across modalities within a single session, allowing a SalesCloser AI agent to retain everything discussed regardless of which channel a prospect is using at any given moment. In practice, the technology allows a prospect to begin a conversation with a SalesCloser AI agent through text chat on a website, continue that same conversation by voice, and engage further through a visual avatar, all without repeating information or losing continuity. The agent carries the full context of the interaction with it as the prospect moves across channels.

The capability covered by the new filing is already deployed and in active use within the SalesCloser platform. Users can currently interact with a single AI agent across text chat, voice, and visual avatars within one continuous session, with conversation context maintained throughout.

The filing brings SalesCloser's U.S. patent portfolio to ten applications, three of which have been granted. Where earlier filings addressed capability within individual channels, including conversational-flow editing and voicemail and IVR detection, this filing is intended to extend that coverage to the connective layer between channels: the continuity of a single session as a user moves across modalities. The Company views the filing as another step toward a broader roadmap of multimodal AI agent interactions, a capability it regards as a meaningful differentiator in the conversational AI market.

“A sales conversation doesn’t stay in one channel anymore. It starts as a chat, becomes a call, and sometimes continues through a visual agent,” said Ali Tajskandar, CEO of SalesCloser. “This filing protects the layer that keeps all of that one conversation. Losing context when a prospect switches channels is exactly what breaks momentum, and it’s already solved in our platform today.”

The application was submitted to the USPTO on August 24, 2026, and, as with any newly filed patent application, examination has not yet begun. There is no assurance as to whether or when any claims will be allowed, or whether or when a patent may issue.

About SalesCloser:

SalesCloser.ai is a Vancouver-based AI software company focused on automating and scaling revenue generation through conversational AI. The Company’s platform enables businesses to deploy AI-powered virtual sales agents that engage prospects and customers across the sales lifecycle. SalesCloser’s agents conduct real-time, personalized interactions across voice, video, and digital channels, including lead qualification, product demonstrations, follow-ups, and meeting scheduling. By augmenting core sales functions, the platform helps organizations increase capacity, accelerate pipeline velocity, and improve conversion rates without a corresponding increase in headcount. The platform integrates with existing CRM and business systems, supports multilingual deployment, and delivers consistent, high-quality customer interactions across industries. SalesCloser operates under a subscription-based SaaS model, generating recurring revenue with strong visibility and high gross margins while continuously enhancing its AI capabilities. The Company’s technology is supported by a growing portfolio of patents and patent applications focused on improving the performance of AI-driven conversational workflows. SalesCloser.ai is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker “SCAI”, on the OTCQB Venture Market under the ticker “SCTLF” and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker “MJ5”. For more information, visit the SalesCloser investor site at: https://investors.salescloser.ai

Corporate:

Adrian Lim, Chief Financial Officer

investors@salescloser.ai

778-655-4329

Investor Relations:

Arx Investor Relations

SCAI@arxhq.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements that are not reported financial results or other historical information are forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Company, its subsidiaries and the industries in which they operate, including statements about and references to the anticipated benefits of the patent application described in this release, the strength and scope of the Company's intellectual property portfolio, the expected examination, prosecution and outcome of the application and the Company's other U.S. patent applications, the potential expansion of the Company's patent portfolio and its coverage of the SalesCloser platform's capabilities across text, voice and visual avatar channels, the anticipated benefits and expanded use of hybrid, cross-channel session capabilities within the SalesCloser platform, the Company's roadmap toward multimodal AI agent interactions, future growth of the Company's products and platforms, the future development and increased use of products incorporating artificial intelligence, the Company's ability to scale operations, expectations regarding revenue growth and customer acquisition, the ability to capitalize on market demand for conversational AI, technology development and platform advancement initiatives, commercial expansion and go-to-market strategies, future profitability, business and acquisition strategies, opportunities, objectives, prospects, the impact of broader economic factors on the Company, and future events and performance. Sentences and phrases containing or modified by words such as "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "intend", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targets", "projects", "is designed to", "strategy", "should", "believe", "contemplate" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions, are not historical facts and are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable and are based on, among other things, the expectations and analysis of current market trends and opportunities of management of the Company, and on assumptions that the Company will continue to have access to the capital and personnel required to prosecute its patent applications, that the capabilities described in this release will continue to operate as intended and be adopted by customers, and that no material dispute or additional liability will arise from the termination described in this release, such forward-looking statements have been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including, but not limited to, risks associated with the prosecution, examination, issuance, validity, scope and enforceability of patent applications and patents, including the application described in this release, and the fact that the filing of a patent application does not guarantee that a patent will issue or the scope of any claims that may ultimately be allowed, changes to SalesCloser and other products' revenue and profitability, changes to customer preferences, competition, use cases for SalesCloser and other products, risks that the technology described in this release does not perform as expected or is not adopted by customers, risks that third parties develop competing technology or assert that the Company's technology infringes their rights, risks that the termination described in this release gives rise to a dispute, claim or unanticipated cost, risks relating to the Company's reliance on third-party service providers, economic uncertainty and instability as a result of the ongoing inflation and supply chain issues, higher interest rate climate, tightening of credit availability and recessionary risks, pandemic related risks, wars, tariffs, instability in global commodity and securities markets, shifts in consumer and institutional spending and marketing strategies, risks related to data breaches and privacy, the changing global market and competition for the products and services supplied by the Company, and the additional risk factors discussed in the continuous disclosure materials of the Company which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.