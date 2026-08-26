Bel Fuse Announces Participation in Citi’s 2026 Global TMT Conference

WEST ORANGE, N.J., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc. (Nasdaq: BELFA and BELFB), a global designer, manufacturer, and provider of critical electronic components, systems and solutions for customers in aerospace, defense, industrial, and data-driven markets, today announced its participation in Citi’s 2026 Global TMT Conference.

Citi’s 2026 Global TMT Conference

Lynn Hutkin, CFO

Thursday, September 10, 2026

Hilton Hotel, New York

Conducting meetings throughout the day with a fireside chat at 8:10am ET





The investor presentation deck and webcast will be accessible via the investor relations section of the website at: https://ir.belfuse.com/events-and-presentations.

About Bel

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures, and markets critical electronic components, systems and solutions for customers in aerospace, defense, industrial, and data-driven markets. Understanding that our customers face increasingly complex technical challenges, Bel delivers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions including power systems, high-reliability connectors and cable assemblies, circuit protection, and networking products that enable Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to bring their innovations to market. Bel partners closely with customers to deliver both customized and standard solutions tailored to their specific applications and performance requirements. With manufacturing facilities and technical support teams worldwide, Bel serves as a strategic partner to customers who require proven reliability in demanding end markets.

Contacts:

Bel Fuse Inc.

Lynn Hutkin, CFO

ir@belf.com

Three Part Advisors

Jean Marie Young, Managing Director

Steven Hooser, Partner

jyoung@threepa.com

shooser@threepa.com