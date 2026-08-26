Co-operative Insurance Chooses ManageMy to Launch CI Connect, a New Policyholder-Service Experience

Co-operative's new portal and mobile app give policyholders self-service access to their accounts and payments, built on ManageMy’s platform and integrated with Guidewire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Co-operative Insurance Companies, a member-owned P&C carrier serving policyholders across Vermont and New Hampshire, has partnered with ManageMy to launch CI Connect, a new self-service portal policyholder experience. CI Connect enables a simpler way to manage policies, pay bills, and go paperless — reducing manual work and operational costs for Co-operative's team while elevating the policyholder experience and customer satisfaction.

Founded in 1915, Co-operative Insurance has spent more than a century protecting families, farms, and businesses, building its reputation on personal, member-first service. However, much of that service still ran on paper and phone calls, with no mobile option and limited visibility into how policyholders were engaging with their accounts. Co-operative set out to give them a modern experience while reducing the servicing workload on their internal team. That search led Co-operative to ManageMy.

“ManageMy has elevated our digital presence with policyholders and agents by providing secure, intuitive access anytime, anywhere. Adoption has been strong, and we have received very few questions or support issues. In addition to bill payment and policy document access, we now offer paperless delivery, which has been well received. This reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering convenient, modern service options that meet customers and agents where they are,” said Kim Holmbeck, Vice President of Programs at Co-operative Insurance. “Working with the ManageMy team has been both highly positive and productive, and we look forward to continuing our partnership.”

Built on ManageMy’s no-code platform, CI Connect gives Co-operative policyholders one place to manage their insurance — logging in through the web portal or the companion mobile app to view coverage details, download documents like ID cards, make one-time or recurring payments synced with billing systems, and switch to paperless delivery. CI Connect also connects directly to Guidewire InsuranceNow, allowing Co-operative to launch a fully modern experience without replacing the core system they already trust to run their business.

“CI Connect gives our members greater convenience while helping our team operate more efficiently, and reflects the kind of practical, secure innovation we’re committed to delivering—built with a strong focus on protecting member data, maintaining data integrity, and preserving the trust our policyholders place in us every day,” said Eric Rhoades, Senior Vice President, IT and Chief Information Security Officer at Co-operative Insurance.

CI Connect is now live on web, the App Store, and Google Play for Co-operative policyholders. Looking ahead, the company plans to build on this launch with a more streamlined way to report and track claims online, along with additional self-service forms for policy servicing. The partnership reflects Co-operative's ongoing commitment to pairing personal, local service with modern digital convenience for its policyholders.

“Co-operative has spent over a hundred years earning trust through personal service, and we’re proud to help them extend that same standard into a modern digital experience,” said Stuart Johnston, Chief Revenue Officer at ManageMy. “Our Deep Front-End approach is built to meet carriers where they are — giving teams like Co-operative’s the flexibility to modernize at their own pace, on top of the systems they already trust, without disrupting what already works.”

About Co-operative Insurance Companies

Co-operative Insurance Companies has been meeting property and casualty insurance needs since 1915, offering farm, home, auto, business, and loss prevention expertise to people in Vermont and New Hampshire. The company is headquartered in Middlebury, Vermont, and partners with more than 100 agency locations across Vermont and New Hampshire.

About ManageMy

ManageMy is the Deep Front-End insurance carriers rely on to increase sales, reduce costs, and improve customer satisfaction. Built around a powerful no-code API, ManageMy integrates easily with existing core systems, giving carriers the flexibility to configure insurance workflows and digital experiences to their specific needs — improving conversion, accelerating risk assessment, and driving retention.

For more information, visit: www.managemy.com

Contact:

Zach O'Leary

Zach.oleary@managemy.com