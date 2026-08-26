Growing Demand for Advanced Manufacturing Driving North American Adhesives & Sealants Market Toward $30.74 Billion By 2030

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced bonding and sealing technologies are playing a growing role in electric vehicles, electronics, construction, medical devices, sustainable packaging, and other critical manufacturing sectors. New market data from The Adhesive and Sealant Council (ASC) projects the North American adhesives and sealants market will grow from $24.83 billion in 2025 to $30.74 billion by 2030, driven by manufacturing investment, infrastructure development, higher-performance materials, and sustainability initiatives.

The findings underscore the growing importance of adhesives and sealants as enabling technologies across North America’s manufacturing economy. The report provides manufacturers, formulators, suppliers, OEMs, and end users with strategic insight to support investment, product development, market expansion, and supply chain decisions.

“Manufacturers are navigating one of the most dynamic periods our industry has experienced in decades,” said Bill Allmond, President of ASC. “Sustainability requirements, regulatory changes, advanced manufacturing and reshoring are reshaping demand across virtually every market that relies on adhesives and sealants. Reliable market intelligence has never been more important.”

Report Highlights

Market projected to reach $30.74 billion by 2030

3.0% CAGR by volume; 4.4% CAGR by value

Paper & board leads adhesive demand, driven largely by labels and packaging

Reactive adhesives and silane-modified polymer (SMP) sealants are among the fastest-growing technologies

Building & construction remains the largest end-use market for sealants

Analysis examines the impact of EV manufacturing, U.S. manufacturing investment, reshoring, and evolving PFAS, VOC and EPR regulations



Automotive & Advanced Manufacturing

The report examines how electric vehicle production, lightweight materials, battery assembly, and broader manufacturing investments continue to influence adhesive and sealant demand throughout North America, alongside public policy initiatives such as the Inflation Reduction Act and CHIPS Act.

Technology & Innovation

The report explores the growing role of advanced materials, high-performance formulations, automation and evolving manufacturing technologies supporting next-generation products across transportation, electronics, packaging and industrial markets.

Sustainability & Regulatory Trends

The analysis also addresses the increasing influence of sustainability initiatives, bio-based materials, PFAS regulation, VOC requirements and extended producer responsibility (EPR) programs on future formulation strategies.

Despite raw material cost pressures, trade uncertainties and a complex regulatory environment, the North American adhesives and sealants industry remains resilient and well positioned for growth through continued innovation.

The 2025–2030 North America Adhesives & Sealants Market Report is available for purchase through ASC’s website. View the report here and explore detailed market forecasts, segmentation, regional analysis and strategic insights for manufacturers, suppliers, formulators, OEMs and end users planning for the next five years.

The Adhesive and Sealant Council (ASC) is a North American trade association dedicated to representing the adhesive and sealant industry. The Council is comprised of 125 adhesive and sealant manufacturers, raw material and equipment suppliers, distributors and industry consultants, representing more than 75% of the U.S. industry with operations around the world. Offering education, legislative advocacy, professional networking and business growth solutions for its members, the ASC is the center of knowledge and catalyst for industry growth on a global basis for manufacturers, suppliers and end-users. For more information about ASC, visit www.ascouncil.org.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f37b3c3f-1bea-497a-a14e-86f6d14547b9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff5fdd0b-2354-42f7-aac0-179565b7b80e