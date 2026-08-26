IBN Initiates Coverage of Silynxcom Ltd.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSE American: SYNX), a manufacturer and developer of ruggedized tactical communication headset devices, has engaged IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company serving private and public entities, to assist with its corporate communications strategy.

Silynxcom's tactical communication and hearing-protection systems are deployed across military, law enforcement, shooting sport, industrial and riot-control applications through a combination of direct sales, specialized distributors and strategic relationships with radio and tactical-equipment manufacturers.

Silynxcom continues to expand internationally through direct customer relationships, formal procurement programs, distributors, agents and resellers, with recent military orders and deliveries in Asia and Europe supporting that strategy. The company is also continuing to invest in research and development to expand its product portfolio and enhance its tactical communications platform with new capabilities addressing evolving operational requirements.

As part of the client-partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor-focused distribution network, which includes over 5,000 key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, and wire services via InvestorWire, along with blogs and other outreach tools, to generate greater awareness for Silynxcom.

With over 20 years of experience assisting over 500 client partners and a sizable family of 75+ trusted brands, IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. This positions IBN to provide Silynxcom the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, journalists, and the general public.

To learn more about SYNX, please visit the company’s corporate newsroom at https://ibn.fm/SYNX

About Silynxcom Ltd.

Silynxcom develops, manufactures and sells ruggedized tactical protective and communication headset devices, along with related communication accessories, that have been field-tested and combat proven. Its in-ear headset devices are used in combat, riot control, demonstrations, weapons training and industrial environments, and integrate with professional-grade ruggedized radios from third-party manufacturers used by military personnel, homeland security agencies, law enforcement and civilian users worldwide. The company's headsets provide hearing protection while enabling clear communication and maintaining ambient environmental awareness through active sound protection technology. Designed for compatibility with helmets and other protective gear, the systems also incorporate features such as drone detection, sound leak testing and prerecorded messaging to address evolving operational requirements.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Silynxcom.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 20+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.IBN.Ai

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

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