Autonomix Medical Expands Intellectual Property Portfolio with New U.S. Patent Covering Feedback-Guided Precision Neuromodulation and Targeted Therapy Delivery

New patent broadens protection around systems integrating real-time physiological feedback, sensing and imaging with controlled therapeutic delivery, including neural ablation approaches for cancer pain

THE WOODLANDS, TX, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the “Company”), a medical device company dedicated to advancing precision nerve-targeted treatments, today announced the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,714,780 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), titled “Systems and Methods for Regulating Organ and/or Tumor Growth Rates, Function, and/or Development” on August 25, 2026.

The newly issued patent covers medical systems incorporating a surgical instrument with one or more delivery elements and a controller configured to regulate treatment based, at least in part, on physiological feedback signals from a targeted tissue region or surrounding tissues. The patent specifically covers systems capable of controlling the quantity and delivery of therapeutic fluid based on its distribution within the targeted tissue, as well as systems incorporating imaging and sensing capabilities. Importantly, the issued patent includes applications in which the targeted tissue region comprises a tumor and the therapeutic fluid is configured to effect neural ablation to reduce cancer pain. The patent also covers the use of denervating agents, sympathetic and parasympathetic nerve-specific denervating agents and neuroblocking agents.

“The issuance of this U.S. patent further strengthens our intellectual property position around precisely controlled, feedback-guided intervention of targeted tissue and neural structures,” said Brad Hauser, Chief Executive Officer of Autonomix Medical. “The breadth of this patent reflects the potential of our technology platform to combine sensing, imaging and targeted therapy delivery to enable more controlled and personalized interventions. We believe this intellectual property provides an important foundation as we continue advancing our technology platform and exploring additional applications for neuromodulation and targeted ablation.”

The patent describes systems and methods for monitoring, imaging, stimulating and/or ablating neurological structures associated with organs of the lower urinary tract, with applications described for modulating organ function, hormone secretion and organ or tumor growth, as well as approaches for accessing neural structures through minimally invasive routes, including through arteries and veins, and using physiological and electrophysiological feedback to guide and evaluate treatment.

The patent is based on a continuation application that traces back to applications filed in 2012 and 2014 and related U.S. patent applications, underscoring the longstanding development of the underlying technology.

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company’s first-in-class platform system technology includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that may have the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing this technology for the treatment of pain, with initial trials focused on pancreatic cancer, a condition that causes debilitating pain and is without a reliable solution. Our technology constitutes a platform to address dozens of potential indications, including cardiology, hypertension and chronic pain management, across a wide disease spectrum. Our technology is investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States.

For more information, visit autonomix.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are “forward-looking statements,” which involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “might,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the potential effectiveness and clinical benefits of Autonomix's nerve-targeted treatments for pancreatic cancer pain and other conditions, the versatility and scalability of the Company's platform technology, the potential for future clinical applications across multiple organ systems, the strength and scope of the Company's intellectual property portfolio, and the potential for the Company's patented technologies to support patient selection, procedural guidance and post-treatment monitoring across multiple neuromodulation applications.

Although Autonomix believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 27, 2026, and from time to time, our other filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Autonomix does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Investor and Media Contact

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

908.824.0775

autonomix@jtcir.com