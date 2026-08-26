SEALSQ’s Subsidiary ICAlps Advances QASIC Roadmap for Sovereign, Quantum-Resistant Application-Specific Integrated Circuits

Geneva, Switzerland, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



QASIC initially targets the cybersecurity, medical and automotive sectors by combining SEALSQ’s post-quantum security technologies with IC’Alps’ advanced custom-chip design capabilities

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) (“SEALSQ” or the “Company”), a global leader in post-quantum semiconductor, Public Key Infrastructure (“PKI”) and digital identity technologies, today provided an update on the development of QASIC, its Quantum-Resistant Application-Specific Integrated Circuit initiative.

Developed through IC’Alps, SEALSQ’s French ASIC design subsidiary, QASIC combines SEALSQ’s post-quantum cryptography (“PQC”) and secure-semiconductor technologies with IC’Alps’ expertise in analog, digital and mixed-signal ASIC design to accelerate quantum readiness roadmap of ASIC customers

QASIC’s principal target markets are cybersecurity, medical and healthcare devices, and automotive systems. These sectors increasingly require long-term protection against emerging cyber and quantum-computing threats, together with high levels of safety, reliability, performance, energy efficiency and regulatory compliance.

QASIC is designed to embed post-quantum security directly into specialized, customer-owned semiconductor architectures. Its priority applications include:

Cybersecurity: Secure microcontrollers, Hardware Security Modules, identity authentication, secure communications, data protection and critical-infrastructure security;

Medical and healthcare: Connected medical devices, diagnostic equipment, patient-monitoring systems, implantable devices and healthcare data protection; and

Automotive: Connected and software-defined vehicles, autonomous-driving systems, vehicle-to-everything communications, secure over-the-air software updates, and secure telemetry and remote control.





Additional target applications include defense and aerospace systems, Internet of Things and industrial equipment, AI-power robotics systems and other critical infrastructures.

QASIC represents more than an individual semiconductor product. It is intended to serve as SEALSQ’s integrated platform for creating sovereign, application-specific and quantum-resistant semiconductor solutions, from initial system architecture and security IP through certified manufacturing and complete lifecycle support.

An Integrated Post-Quantum Semiconductor Offering

The QASIC initiative forms part of SEALSQ’s integrated semiconductor strategy covering three complementary areas:

Catalog Integrated Circuits: Commercially available standard chips incorporating post-quantum security capabilities. Custom Integrated Circuits and Security IP: Purpose-built QASIC solutions and reusable security IP tailored to specific customer applications, performance requirements and operating environments. Secure System Architectures: Next-generation solutions, including Chiplet-based Hardware Security Modules incorporating pre-certified secure enclaves and reusable security IP.





This integrated approach allows cybersecurity, medical and automotive customers to select standard post-quantum components, develop fully customized secure chips or integrate SEALSQ security technology into broader semiconductor and system architectures.

IC’Alps contributes extensive capabilities in RISC-V-based SoC infrastructure, functional safety, embedded non-volatile memory, analog and mixed-signal design, ultra-low power design and power management, custom IP development, certified production and semiconductor lifecycle management.

Its engineering and supply-chain ecosystem includes leading semiconductor foundries and manufacturing partners such as TSMC, GlobalFoundries, STMicroelectronics, Intel Foundry, X-FAB and ams-OSRAM.

“Cybersecurity, medical devices and automotive systems are among the sectors with the greatest need for long-term, hardware-based protection,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ. “These products and infrastructures may remain operational for many years, making it essential to integrate post-quantum security at the semiconductor-design stage. By combining SEALSQ’s post-quantum technologies with IC’Alps’ ability to design customer-owned ASICs, QASIC provides an end-to-end sovereign platform extending from secure architecture and reusable IP to certified manufacturing and lifecycle management.”

“The strength of QASIC is its ability to translate advanced post-quantum technologies into specialized and manufacturable semiconductor solutions,” said Jean-Luc Triouleyre, General Manager of IC’Alps. “Our multidisciplinary expertise in digital, analog and mixed-signal design allows us to address the demanding security, safety, performance, power-consumption and certification requirements of the cybersecurity, medical and automotive markets.”

Advancing the 2026 QASIC Roadmap

SEALSQ and IC’Alps are advancing the integrated QASIC roadmap toward its first prototype in 2026. This milestone is expected to demonstrate the ability to integrate post-quantum security into application-specific semiconductor architectures while maintaining the safety, performance, power efficiency, reliability and lifecycle requirements of critical applications.

The initiative also supports SEALSQ’s broader Quantum Corridor, connecting semiconductor engineering, cybersecurity and post-quantum capabilities across Switzerland, France, Spain, the United States, Korea and the United Arab Emirates.

Through this international ecosystem, SEALSQ intends to provide customers and strategic partners with access to sovereign, quantum-resistant semiconductor solutions capable of supporting the transition from conventional cryptography to the post-quantum era.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SEALSQ Corp.

Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@sealsq.com SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

Lena.cati@theequitygroup.com







