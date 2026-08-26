Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp to Host 2026 Strategic Update on November 17, 2026

Lima, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, Peru, August 26, 2026 – Credicorp Ltd. (“Credicorp”) (NYSE: BAP | BVL: BAP), Peru’s leading financial services holding company with operations in Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, Panama, and the United States, announces that it will host its 2026 Strategic Update on Tuesday, November 17, 2026. The virtual event will be accessible via live webcast.

During the event, Credicorp’s senior management will discuss how the Group’s ecosystem has entered a new phase focused on maturity, monetization, and operating leverage. Management will also outline how Credicorp’s core businesses and innovation portfolio work together to broaden reach, deepen customer relationships, and create new growth avenues. The event will also address how technology, data, and AI further strengthen competitive advantages, and support long-term value creation.

The live webcast will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET/PET, with welcome and opening remarks, followed by management panels and will conclude with a Q&A session.

The event is designed for institutional investors and sell-side analysts. To register, please visit www.credicorpupdate.com. Registered attendees will receive confirmation and additional event details. A replay of the webcast and presentation materials will be available after the event.

For further information, please contact InspIR Group at inspir@inspirgroup.com.

About Credicorp

Credicorp (NYSE: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with operations in Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, Panama, and the United States. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business (“LoBs”): Universal Banking, through BCP and Banco de Crédito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco in Peru and Colombia; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Management & Advisory, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and ASB Bank Corp. Additionally, it complements its operations through Krealo, its Corporate Venture Capital arm.

For further information, please contact the IR team:

investorrelations@credicorpperu.com

Investor Relations

Credicorp Ltd.