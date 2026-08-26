Fans Score More: NFL Extra Points American Express® Credit Card Now Available

Bread Financial® to continue as issuer for the NFL Extra Points Credit Card program, with majority of clubs transitioning to the American Express Network

NEW YORK and COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Express® (NYSE: AXP) and Bread Financial® (NYSE: BFH) today announced that the NFL Extra Points Credit Card program has launched on the American Express Network. NFL Extra Points American Express® Credit Cardholders now have access to American Express Network benefits, offers, experiences and protections. The NFL and Bread Financial have also introduced refreshed card designs across the NFL team lineup, giving fans a new way to show their team loyalty.

This builds on a recently announced multi-year global partnership with American Express serving as the Official Payments Partner of the NFL beginning with the 2026 season. As part of this collaboration, 18 NFL teams have launched cards on the American Express Network. Bread Financial continues as the issuer of the program, providing a seamless experience for Cardholders.

"We’re thrilled to welcome NFL Extra Points American Express® Credit Cardholders to the American Express Network," said Will Stredwick, executive vice president, global network partnerships for North America at American Express. "Together with the NFL and Bread Financial, we're bringing fans closer to the football teams they love by providing meaningful value and unforgettable NFL experiences, backed by the security and benefits of the American Express Network.”

"This program has always been about delivering Cardholders ways to earn rewards1 on everyday purchases that connect them to the teams, moments and experiences they value most," said Dennis McCarthy, senior vice president and chief revenue officer at Bread Financial. "Adding in new American Express Network benefits is another way eligible Cardholders win, paired with a seamless experience that makes earning and enjoying rewards effortless."

The NFL Extra Points American Express® Credit Card offers everyday rewards, NFL-specific benefits, valuable redemption opportunities and more. When you use your card:

Earn rewards points: 3% in rewards on qualifying NFL and NFL team purchases 1 , 2% in rewards on grocery store, food delivery, restaurant, gyms, and sporting goods store purchases 1 , and 1% in rewards on all other purchases. 1

3% in rewards on qualifying NFL and NFL team purchases , 2% in rewards on grocery store, food delivery, restaurant, gyms, and sporting goods store purchases , and 1% in rewards on all other purchases. Welcome bonus: Earn $100 cash back after spending $500 outside of NFL purchases within the first 90 days of account opening. 2 Paid as a statement credit.

Earn $100 cash back after spending $500 outside of NFL purchases within the first 90 days of account opening. Paid as a statement credit. Redemption options : Redeem points for cash back, NFL tickets, merchandise, gift cards, or exclusive experiences.

: Redeem points for cash back, NFL tickets, merchandise, gift cards, or exclusive experiences. No annual fee: Cardholders pay no annual fee to hold the NFL Extra Points American Express ® Credit Card. 3

Cardholders pay no annual fee to hold the NFL Extra Points American Express Credit Card. 25% off NFLShop.com: Cardholders receive a discount on qualifying purchases at NFLShop.com and expanded promotional discounts throughout the year. 4

Cardholders receive a discount on qualifying purchases at and expanded promotional discounts throughout the year. Exclusive NFL access: Cardholders can access exclusive NFL experiences, tickets, memorabilia and events throughout the season.

Cardholders can access exclusive NFL experiences, tickets, memorabilia and events throughout the season. Special financing: Available on NFL ticket purchases over $250 at NFL team ticket offices, Ticketmaster, SeatGeek or Sports Illustrated Tickets. Terms apply. 6

Available on NFL ticket purchases over $250 at NFL team ticket offices, Ticketmaster, SeatGeek or Sports Illustrated Tickets. Terms apply. American Express Network benefits: Cardholders have access to Amex Offers™, Amex Experiences™ such as ticket presales for exciting events across sports, music, theater and more throughout the year, and exclusive perks at some of the world's most iconic venues including a dedicated entrance or fast lane, as well as travel and lifestyle benefits and protections.6

"At the NFL, we're always looking for new ways to deepen the connection between fans and the teams they love," said Allegra Krishnan, senior vice president, marketing strategy and science at the NFL. "Through our partnership with American Express and Bread Financial, the NFL Extra Points Card brings team loyalty to life, giving fans a way to showcase their passion every day while earning valuable rewards and cash back. It's a powerful combination of fandom and benefits that delivers greater value both on and off the field.”

To learn more and see the full NFL team lineup, visit NFL Extra Points American Express Credit Card.

About American Express®

American Express® (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express’ brand is built on trust, security, service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers.



We seek to provide the world’s best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations, and we build and manage relationships with millions of merchants across our global network.

For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com , americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/ , and ir.americanexpress.com .

About Bread Financial®

Bread Financial® (NYSE: BFH) is a tech-forward financial services company that provides simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions to millions of U.S. consumers. Our payment solutions deliver growth for some of the most recognized brands in travel & entertainment, health & beauty, technology, electronics, jewelry, home and specialty apparel through our co-brand and private label credit cards and pay-over-time products providing choice and value to our shared customers. Additionally, we offer Bread Financial general purpose credit cards and saving products that empower our customers and their passions for a better life.

Bread Financial proudly marks 30 years of success in 2026. To learn more about our global associates, our performance and our sustainability progress, visit breadfinancial.com or follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn .

Media Contacts

American Express

Rosie Scrafton-Savage

rosie.scraftonsavage@aexp.com

Bread Financial

Rachel Stultz

Rachel.Stultz@breadfinancial.com

1Offer is exclusive to NFL Extra Points American Express® Credit Card holders enrolled in the NFL Extra Points, program. For offers associated with a specific category, earnings will only be awarded if the merchant code for the purchase matches a category eligible for the offer. Each merchant is assigned a code by a third party that indicates the merchant’s area of business. Comenity Capital Bank does not have the ability to control assignment of merchant codes. This rewards program is provided by Comenity Capital Bank and its terms may change at any time. For full Rewards Terms and Conditions, please see comenity.net/nfl. NFL purchases include NFLShop.com, NFL stadium purchases and NFL tickets made at NFL Team Ticket Offices, Ticketmaster, SeatGeek and Sports Illustrated Tickets.

2 Valid one time only. Offer is exclusive to NFL Extra Points American Express® Credit Card holders enrolled in the NFL Extra Points program. Maximum of $100 cash back. Offer excludes all NFL purchases including NFLShop.com, NFL stadium purchases and NFL tickets made at NFL Team Ticket Offices, Ticketmaster, SeatGeek and Sports Illustrated Tickets. This rewards program is provided by Comenity Capital Bank and its terms may change at any time. For full Rewards Terms and Conditions, please see comenity.net/nfl.

3 For new accounts, as of July 2026: Variable Purchase APR of 17.49% to 31.49% based on your credit worthiness at the time of account opening and the Prime Rate. Variable Balance Transfer APR of 17.49% to 31.49%, based on your credit worthiness at the time of account opening and the Prime Rate. Variable Cash Advance APR of 31.49%, based on Prime Rate. Minimum Interest Charge is $3. Balance Transfer Fee of the greater of $10 or 5% of the transfer. Cash Advance Fee of the greater of $10 or 5% of the advance. Foreign Transaction Fee of 3% of the transaction in US dollars.

4 Account must not be in default. Redemption Details: Enter offer code EXTRAPOINTS at checkout. Cannot be combined with other offers. The entire transaction amount after discount must be placed on the NFL Extra Points American Express® Credit Card. Excludes gift cards, discounted items, trading cards and trading card-related products, and certain specialty items such as autographed items, collectibles, etc. If an item is not eligible for the discount, the discount will not be applied at checkout. After entering the promo code, eligible discounts will be displayed in your cart. Your cart will show the final discounted price for all qualifying items.

5 Minimum payments are required for each Credit Plan. Valid for single transaction only. Qualifying purchases will automatically be placed on a promotional plan. If purchase qualifies for more than one plan, it will be placed on the qualified plan with the longest promotional period. Available on NFL Ticket purchases of $250 or more made at NFL Team Ticket Offices, Ticketmaster, SeatGeek and Sports Illustrated Tickets with your NFL Extra Points American Express® Credit Card.

6 To learn more about American Express Network Benefits, click here .

Credit card offers are subject to credit approval.

Benefits on the team-branded Extra Points American Express® Credit Card are equivalent to the benefits on the NFL Extra Points American Express® Credit Card. Any reference to your team affiliated Extra Points American Express Credit Card is equivalent to the NFL Extra Points American Express® Credit Card.



NFL Extra Points American Express® Credit Card Accounts are issued by Comenity Capital Bank pursuant to a license from American Express. American Express and the American Express logos are trademarks of American Express Company and its affiliates.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c495b531-d290-4963-8397-f3a0281afb54.