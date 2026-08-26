Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) Expands Vital Partnership, Strengthens Position in Key Defense Space

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) -- Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”), one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio@IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork ) , a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

To view the full publication, “The Interception Gap: Directed Energy Solved Cost of Shooting Down Drones, Exposed a Harder Problem Underneath,” please visit: https://ibn.fm/S1X3j

For most of the past decade, counter-drone defense was framed as a capability question. It has quietly become a question of arithmetic, and the answer the defense establishment has converged on is directed energy, which trades a multimillion-dollar interceptor for a laser that fires for pennies. That fix has exposed a second and harder problem sitting underneath it. Aiming a laser demands a class of perception that most of the deployed world does not have, and the threat itself has just gone silent.

Wrap Technologies Inc. has spent the summer assembling a position at exactly that seam, anchored by an exclusive U.S. and NATO license to a physics-based sensing technology that it has now paired with laser directed-energy interception through an expanded relationship with Israeli sensing firm Frenel Imaging. The work is the newest layer in WrapShield, the open architecture Wrap has been building in public, and it points the company at Department of War force protection, DHS border security, critical infrastructure and specialized tactical law-enforcement markets.

About Wrap Technologies Inc.

Wrap Technologies is a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, delivering cutting-edge technology with exceptional people to address the complex, modern-day challenges facing public-safety organizations.

WRAP’s complete public-safety portfolio includes the non-lethal BolaWrap(R) 150 device, Wrap Reality(R) immersive training platform, WrapVision(TM) body-worn camera system, WrapTactics(TM) training programs, and next-generation C-UAS solutions such as PAN-DA and the 1KC Kinetic Anti-Drone Cassette, all of which supports the company’s mission to provide safer, scalable and cost-effective technologies for public safety, defense and critical infrastructure markets.

With a growing demand for non-lethal tools and techniques to create time, distance and tactical advantage in noncriminal calls, Wrap’s BolaWrap 150 incorporates a multisensory distraction of sight and sound as a first response, followed by a non-lethal restraint if further escalation is required. This approach reduces the risk of injury to officers, subjects, and the community.

Wrap’s BolaWrap 150 solution is intended to provide law enforcement with a safer choice for nearly every phase of a critical incident. This innovative, patented device deploys a multi-sensory, cognitive disruption to expand the pre-escalation period and gives officers the advantage and critical time to manage non-compliant subjects before resorting to higher-force options. The BolaWrap 150 is not pain-based compliance. It does not shoot, strike, shock or incapacitate; instead, it helps officers strategically operate pre-escalation on the force continuum, reducing the risk of injury to both officers and subjects. Used by more than 1,000 agencies across the United States and in 60 additional countries, BolaWrap is backed by training certified by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (“IADLEST”), reinforcing Wrap’s commitment to public safety through cutting-edge technology and expert training.

WrapReality(TM) VR is a fully immersive training simulator to enhance decision-making under stress.

As a comprehensive public-safety training platform, it provides first responders with realistic, interactive scenarios that reflect the evolving challenges of modern law enforcement. By offering a growing library of real-world situations, WrapReality is intended to equip officers with the skills and confidence to navigate high stakes encounters effectively, which we believe leads to safer outcomes for both responders and the communities they serve.

WrapVision is an all-new body-worn camera and evidence management system built for efficiency.

Designed for efficiency, security, and transparency to meet the rigorous demands of modern law enforcement, WrapVision captures, stores and helps manage digital evidence, ensuring operational security, regulatory compliance and enhanced video picture quality and field of view.

The WrapVision camera, powered by IONODES, boasts streamlined cloud integration and final North American assembly, with a critical made-in-America roadmap projected for early 2026. This track helps ensure data integrity and helps eliminate critical concerns over unauthorized access or foreign surveillance risks.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to WRAP are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/WRAP

For more information about Wrap Technologies, visit the company’s website at www.Wrap.com.

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets; (3) press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

NNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please view full terms of use and disclaimers on the NNW website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://www.nnw.fm/Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire

New York, NY

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com

NetworkNewsWire is powered by IBN

DISCLAIMER: NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by NNW are solely those of NNW. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable NNW for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. NNW is a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.

The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author, and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, NNW, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer’s filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer’s securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment.

NNW HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. “Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “may,” “future,” “plan” or “planned,” “will” or “should,” “expected,” “anticipates,” “draft,” “eventually,” or “projected.” You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company’s annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and NNW undertakes no obligation to update such statements.