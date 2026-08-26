The Cookline Is the Last Manual Station in the Commercial Kitchen; RoboOp365 Will Demo Robby One for Dealers Evaluating the Alternatives

IRWINDALE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Warewashing, holding, refrigeration and even prep have all seen meaningful automation over the past decade—the hot line has not. For most commercial kitchens, the wok, range and griddle still depend entirely on a skilled cook being present—which is exactly where operators report their most difficult staffing gaps.

That gap is the subject of "From Manual to Modern: Enhancing Traditional Culinary Processes Through Advanced Kitchen Technologies,” an education class for foodservice equipment dealers, manufacturer representatives, consultants and operators, taking place Aug. 27, 2026, in Irwindale, California. Future Hospitality Ventures Holdings, Inc., doing business as RoboOp365 and a wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), will present the Robby One automated cooking system in that lineup.

The session will focus on new technology on the cookline, with an emphasis on automation. Multiple equipment manufacturers and representatives were invited to present their equipment briefly, join a roundtable discussion, and prepare a showcase dish.

Rather than a product pitch, the company's segment is structured around the questions dealers actually field from their customers: what a robotic cookline station can and cannot do, how it fits an existing kitchen footprint and utility connections, what the operator's daily interaction looks like, how it is cleaned, and how the economics work under a Robot-as-a-Service model instead of a capital purchase. RoboOp365 will cook a showcase dish on-site for attendee tasting.

"The dealer channel is where automation either gets specified or gets skipped, and right now most of that channel is being asked to sell something they've never operated," said Sonny Wang, President, Future Hospitality Ventures Holdings, Inc. (dba RoboOp365). "Taste tests and roundtables do more than a spec sheet. We'd rather have a dealer push back on us in a classroom than have an operator discover a limitation after installation."

The class is convened in the Foodservice Technology Center at Southern California Edison’s Energy Education Center in Irwindale. Participation by RoboOp365 and other manufacturers is as invited presenters and does not constitute or imply endorsement, sponsorship, certification, testing, validation or affiliation of or with any participating company or product by Southern California Edison or its Foodservice Technology Center program.

About Future Hospitality Ventures Holdings, Inc. (dba RoboOp365)

Foodservice operators are being asked to hold quality and service steady with fewer people — on the cookline, in the dining room, and everywhere in between. Future Hospitality Ventures Holdings, Inc., doing business as RoboOp365, is a foodservice automation platform built for that gap, combining new product development with a Robot-as-a-Service model. Its first deployed system, the Robby One automated intelligent cooking robot, addresses the cookline, and the company's development roadmap extends to on-demand food production, front-of-house and support automation purpose-built for foodservice, including planned delivery, cleaning and tabletop labor-assistant systems. Across both, RoboOp365 is designed to reduce operators' dependence on scarce labor, hold quality to a consistent standard, and steady output through peak periods — without a large upfront capital purchase, and integrated into existing operations rather than around them.

Future Hospitality Ventures Holdings, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), based in Pasadena, California.

About Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (dba TechForce Robotics)

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. is building an AI-powered enterprise robotics and automation platform focused on transforming how organizations automate physical operations. Through the development, acquisition, and commercialization of intelligent technologies, the Company is creating an integrated platform that combines autonomous robotics, artificial intelligence, software, and Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) to enable connected, intelligent workflows across commercial and industrial environments.

The Company's strategy extends beyond individual robotic systems to developing the technology infrastructure that allows robots, AI, sensors, and enterprise software to operate as coordinated intelligent networks. By integrating hardware, software, and recurring service offerings, Nightfood seeks to accelerate enterprise adoption of autonomous automation while creating scalable, recurring revenue opportunities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company’s anticipated uplisting to a national securities exchange, its ability to satisfy applicable listing requirements, and other future events and developments.

These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions. They are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “projects,” “estimates,” “intends,” “believes,” “targets,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “will,” “should,” “potential” and similar expressions.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include the Company’s ability to satisfy applicable initial listing requirements, obtain required approvals, complete any related corporate actions and address other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There can be no assurance that the Company will successfully complete an uplisting to a national securities exchange.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations & Media Relations & Corporate Communications Contacts

For more information on Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), please visit www.nightfoodholdings.com.

For more information on Future Hospitality Ventures Holdings, Inc. (dba. RoboOp365)

Sonny Wang, President

media@roboOp365.com

877-659-4490

Investor Relations

ir@nightfoodholdings.com

Media Relations

media@nightfoodholdings.com

Corporate Communications:

IBN

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IBN.Ai

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