Independent analyst firms rank Genetec as global leader in video management software

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), the global leader in enterprise physical security software, today announced that independent analyst reports from Omdia and Novaira Insights have once again ranked the company as the global market leader in video management software. Both reports show that Genetec increased its market share in 2025, reinforcing its leadership position in this multi-billion-dollar market as organizations worldwide modernize their physical security operations.

Genetec grew 20% against the 13.3% growth in the video software and VSaaS market, according to the latest Omdia research. The second and third-place vendors did not keep pace, ending the year flat or down.

“Growth in this market is not evenly distributed,” said Paul Bremner, Practice Leader for Physical Security at Omdia. “Buyers are consolidating around vendors that can deliver cloud, on-premises, and hybrid from a single open platform, and those vendors are taking share from ones that cannot.”

Independently conducted research by Novaira Insights also ranked Genetec number one worldwide* in total video surveillance software and service agreements. The research also showed continued market share gains across regions, including the #1 spot in the Americas for the 15th consecutive year; the largest market share growth among the top 10 vendors in EMEA; and a strong top three showing in Asia Pacific*.

“The world's most demanding organizations are choosing Genetec as they modernize their security,” said Christian Morin, Vice President of Product Engineering at Genetec Inc. “They need a system of record built to IT standards, one that runs at enterprise scale and does not lock them in. They are choosing a platform they can build their future on, and our continued share gains show it.”

*excluding China

About Genetec

Genetec Inc. is a global technology company that has been transforming the physical security industry for over 25 years. The company’s portfolio of solutions enables enterprises, governments, and communities around the world to secure people and assets while improving operational efficiency and respecting individual privacy.

Genetec delivers the world's leading products for video management, access control, and ALPR, all built on an open architecture and designed with cybersecurity at their core. The company’s portfolio also includes intrusion detection, intercom, and digital evidence management solutions.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its 42,500+ customers via an extensive network of accredited channel partners and consultants in over 159 countries.

For more information about Genetec, visit: https://www.genetec.com

© Genetec Inc., 2026. Genetec™ and the Genetec logo are trademarks of Genetec Inc. and may be registered or pending registration in several jurisdictions. Other trademarks used in this document may be trademarks of the manufacturers or vendors of the respective products.

Omdia – Video Surveillance and Analytics Spotlight Service

Novaira Insights - World market for video surveillance hardware and software - 2026 edition

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