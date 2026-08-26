DeFi Development Corp. Launches State of Solana, a Real-Time Intelligence Platform for the Solana Ecosystem

BOCA RATON, FL, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) (the “Company”), the first U.S. public company with a treasury strategy built around accumulating and compounding Solana (SOL), today announced the launch of State of Solana, a new public data and research platform designed to make it easier for investors, builders, and ecosystem participants to track the health and growth of Solana in real time.

State of Solana is available at https://stateofsol.com/.

The platform consolidates a wide range of Solana market, network, staking, and ecosystem data into a single dashboard, giving users a more comprehensive view of Solana beyond the price of SOL.

State of Solana currently includes:

SOL price and returns , including 24-hour, three-month, year-to-date, one-year, and five-year performance

, including 24-hour, three-month, year-to-date, one-year, and five-year performance Interactive SOL price history , including the State of Solana Rainbow chart

, including the State of Solana Rainbow chart Daily and year-to-date network snapshots

Cross-chain trends for comparing Solana activity with other major blockchain networks

for comparing Solana activity with other major blockchain networks Top yield opportunities across Solana

Live network health , including epoch progress, slot times, block height, and throughput

, including epoch progress, slot times, block height, and throughput Live and historical TPS data

Staking and network economics , including estimated staking yield and inflation

, including estimated staking yield and inflation Validator and decentralization metrics , including stake distribution and the Nakamoto coefficient

, including stake distribution and the Nakamoto coefficient Network uptime

Solana network upgrades

Trending activity across the Solana ecosystem

“We have spent a lot of time explaining why we believe Solana is one of the most important networks in crypto, but that thesis extends far beyond the price of SOL,” said Pete Humiston, Chief Marketing Officer of DeFi Development Corp. “State of Solana gives investors and ecosystem participants a way to see the underlying data for themselves. Usage, throughput, staking, network economics, decentralization, yields, and ecosystem growth all contribute to the broader Solana story. We wanted to bring those signals together in one place.”

The launch reflects DFDV’s broader effort to expand access to Solana-focused research, data, and investor education. As a company whose treasury strategy is centered on accumulating and compounding SOL, DFDV believes greater transparency into the underlying network can help investors better understand the fundamentals driving the asset and ecosystem.

Rather than focusing exclusively on token price, State of Solana is designed to help users evaluate how the network itself is evolving over time, including adoption, performance, economics, decentralization, and onchain activity.

The Company plans to continue expanding State of Solana over time with additional datasets, visualizations, research tools, and ecosystem insights.

Visit https://stateofsol.com/ to explore State of Solana.



About DeFi Development Corp.

DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) has adopted a treasury policy under which the principal holding in its treasury reserve is allocated to SOL. Through this strategy, the Company provides investors with direct economic exposure to SOL, while also actively participating in the growth of the Solana ecosystem. In addition to holding and staking SOL, DeFi Development Corp. operates its own validator infrastructure, generating staking rewards and fees from delegated stake. The Company is also engaged across decentralized finance (DeFi) opportunities and continues to explore innovative ways to support and benefit from Solana’s expanding application layer.

The Company is also an AI-powered online platform that connects the commercial real estate industry by providing value-add services and software subscriptions to multifamily and commercial property professionals, as the Company connects the increasingly complex ecosystem that stakeholders have to manage. The Company’s data and software offerings are generally offered on a subscription basis as software as a service.

Investor Contact:

ir@defidevcorp.com



Media Contact:

press@defidevcorp.com

