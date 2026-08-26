20/20 BioLabs to Host Investor Webinar on September 2, 2026 to Discuss OneTest™ Revenue and Expanding Commercial Opportunity

CEO Jonathan Cohen to Detail the Company’s Strongest Quarterly Performance Since Commercial Launch of Multi-Cancer Early Detection Testing, Key Takeaways from the Next Generation Dx Summit, and Path to Broader Commercial Adoption

Webinar to Be Held Wednesday, September 2, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time; Registration Is Now Open

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 20/20 BioLabs, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIDX) (“20/20 BioLabs” or the “Company”), an early market entrant in AI-powered, laboratory-based blood tests for the early detection and prevention of cancers and chronic diseases, today announced that it will host an investor webinar on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time. Jonathan Cohen, President and Chief Executive Officer of 20/20 BioLabs, will discuss the Company’s second quarter 2026 results, which included the highest OneTest™ revenue in the Company’s history, as well as his presentation at the 18th Annual Next Generation Dx Summit and how the science he presented there connects to the Company’s commercial, regulatory, and reimbursement strategy.

To access the webinar, please use the following information:

Date: Wednesday, September 2, 2026 Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Pacific time) Webcast: Please click here to register.

During the webinar, management expects to address the following topics:

A review of the Company’s second quarter 2026 results, including record OneTest™ revenue of $0.7 million, an increase of 47.1% year-over-year. Management believes this was the strongest quarterly performance since commercial launch of multi-cancer early detection (“MCED”) testing;

The operating leverage the Company is beginning to demonstrate in its laboratory model, with gross profit increasing 86.6% and gross margin expanding to 41.7% from 30.5%, and how management expects incremental testing volume to be absorbed across a largely fixed laboratory cost base;

Key takeaways from Mr. Cohen’s presentation at the 18th Annual Next Generation Dx Summit in Washington, D.C., “Aligning MCED with MAHA: Combining Protein Tumor and Inflammatory Biomarkers for Both Early Detection and Prevention of Cancers through Anti-Inflammatory Lifestyle Enhancements,” and what he heard from the clinical, regulatory, and commercial leaders in attendance;

The evolution of the OneTest™ platform, from a first-generation MCED blood test built on protein tumor biomarkers, to a second generation that adds inflammatory biomarkers, to a planned third-generation test designed for quarterly monitoring of both biomarker classes using at-home, upper-arm capillary blood collection devices;

Continued momentum in state-funded firefighter cancer screening, including Vermont’s 12-month statewide initiative to screen up to 4,500 firefighters and the $520,000 awarded to Maryland fire departments, the revenue the Company expects these programs to generate through the end of 2026, and its expected path to having tested more than 35,000 firefighters by year-end;

How that growing body of real-world evidence is intended to support the Company’s regulatory and reimbursement strategy, including the statutory Medicare pathway for FDA-authorized MCED blood tests beginning in 2028, and the Company’s serial biomarker tracking methodology, which follows biomarker trajectories over time rather than relying on single-point testing;

Commercial expansion across occupational health, military, intelligence community, physician practice, and retail channels, including the 29 new accounts added during the second quarter; and

A live question-and-answer session with management.

“The second quarter was the strongest quarterly performance since commercial launch for multi-cancer early detection testing, and the audience I addressed at the Next Generation Dx Summit is exactly the group that shapes how quickly tests like ours reach patients,” said Jonathan Cohen, President and Chief Executive Officer of 20/20 BioLabs. “On September 2, I want to connect those two threads for investors: the science of pairing protein tumor markers with inflammatory markers for both detection and prevention, and the commercial and reimbursement pathway that record OneTest™ volume is helping us build.”

The September 2 webinar is part of the Company’s monthly investor webinar series, held on the first Wednesday of each month at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to submit questions in advance to AIDX@mzgroup.us. A replay will be made available through the Company’s investor relations website following the event.

As part of its commitment to expanding access to early cancer detection, 20/20 BioLabs will provide webinar attendees with a promotional discount code for OneTest™ at the conclusion of the event. The offer will be available to all attendees, regardless of shareholder status.

Additional detail on the Company’s second quarter 2026 results is available in the earnings release issued on August 17, 2026, and in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The webinar is not expected to include the disclosure of any material non-public information.

About 20/20 BioLabs

20/20 BioLabs, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIDX) develops and commercializes AI-powered, laboratory-based blood tests for the early detection and prevention of cancers and chronic diseases. The Company offers two families of lab tests under the OneTest brand. OneTest™ for Cancer is a multi-cancer early detection blood test and OneTest™ for Longevity measures inflammatory biomarkers and is commercially available. OneTest’s tests are designed to be affordable and accessible and can be conveniently utilized at home using new, upper-arm capillary collection devices as an alternative to traditional venipuncture. Tests are run in the Company’s College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited, Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) licensed laboratory in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

For more information visit https://2020biolabs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, regulatory strategy, reimbursement strategy, growth strategy, and financial needs. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “may,” “could,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “project,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable expressions. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the risks described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, including the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as in its other reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, and investors are cautioned that actual outcomes may differ materially from those anticipated.

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson

MZ Group

Direct: 949-491-8235

AIDX@mzgroup.us