VCI Global Announces Galatron AI Factory, a Modular AI Data Center Platform with Roadmap to 500MW of Compute Capacity

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global” or the “Company”), a diversified technology and AI infrastructure company, today announced the launch of Galatron AI Factory, a next-generation prefabricated modular data center platform designed for high-density AI computing and token generation.

Under a five-year AI infrastructure roadmap, VCI Global is targeting up to 500 megawatts (MW) of aggregate AI compute capacity across its global campus pipeline. The platform is designed to address one of the AI industry’s increasingly critical constraints: the availability of power-ready, AI-optimized infrastructure that can be deployed at speed.

The initial 5MW deployment is being designed around NVIDIA B300-class infrastructure, with commercial power-on targeted for Q3 2027. As AI accelerator technology advances, future deployments may incorporate newer-generation hardware, allowing VCI Global to adapt compute density, performance and power efficiency over the course of the five-year roadmap.

Addressing the AI Infrastructure Bottleneck

The rapid expansion of generative and enterprise AI is driving significant demand for compute, while power availability, grid connectivity, cooling and data center development timelines are increasingly constraining new capacity.

The International Energy Agency estimates global data center electricity consumption could more than double from approximately 415 TWh in 2024 to 945 TWh by 2030, with AI a major driver of growth. McKinsey estimates global data center demand could reach 171 to 219 GW by 2030, compared with approximately 60 GW in 2023. JLL estimates new data center construction can take two to four years, while power procurement and grid constraints can further extend development timelines.

Galatron AI Factory is designed to address these constraints through a standardized, modular deployment model.

Galatron AI Factory: Scalable Token Generation

Each Galatron AI Factory unit is based on a 5MW prefabricated module engineered for high-density AI workloads. The architecture incorporates advanced liquid cooling, power management and digital twin-based design and validation, with each module targeted for manufacturing and deployment within approximately six months, subject to site readiness, power availability and applicable regulatory requirements.

Based on the current NVIDIA B300-class configuration and operating assumptions, each 5MW module is estimated to support more than 5 trillion AI tokens annually. At the planned 500MW capacity, the infrastructure could support up to approximately 670 trillion AI tokens annually.

These figures are illustrative estimates and actual output will depend on the hardware ultimately deployed, workload, utilization, power availability and other operating conditions.

Importantly, NVIDIA B300-class infrastructure represents the current reference configuration for the initial deployment and is not a fixed hardware specification for the broader 500MW roadmap. Future modules may incorporate more advanced AI accelerators as they become commercially available.

An Infrastructure Platform Built for Scale

Galatron AI Factory’s standardized architecture is intended to enable VCI Global to deploy capacity progressively, replicate infrastructure across multiple sites and align capital deployment with power availability and customer demand.

The platform is also being developed with potential integration of solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) power solutions, renewable energy, advanced cooling and flexible grid interaction, providing additional options for powering and optimizing high-density AI environments.

VCI Global is evaluating opportunities to integrate Galatron AI Factory with its broader AI infrastructure initiatives, including its planned AI cloud and computing infrastructure in Malaysia.

Roadmap & Operational Timeline

Initial 5MW Module: Engineering and manufacturing underway, with commercial power-on targeted for Q3 2027.

500MW Roadmap: Progressive development over five years, subject to power availability, site readiness, customer demand, financing and market conditions.

Technology Evolution: Future deployments may incorporate next-generation AI accelerators as they become commercially available.

Energy Strategy: Continued evaluation of SOFC power solutions, renewable microgrids, advanced liquid cooling and flexible grid integration.

“The AI infrastructure opportunity is moving beyond GPUs. The next constraint is increasingly where those GPUs can be powered, cooled and deployed at scale,” said Victor Hoo, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

“Galatron AI Factory is designed to address that constraint through a standardized and scalable infrastructure model. Our initial 5MW deployment provides a foundation for commercializing high-density AI compute, while our 500MW roadmap gives us the flexibility to scale alongside demand and adopt increasingly advanced AI hardware. We see this as an important step in establishing VCI Global’s presence in the rapidly expanding AI infrastructure market.”

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) is an AI-native operating platform designed to scale and optimize businesses through centralized intelligence, data, and capital discipline.

The Company operates a platform-based model in which subsidiaries, affiliates, and portfolio companies plug into VCI Global’s centralized AI, data, governance, and capital allocation systems, enabling faster execution, improved capital efficiency, and scalable growth across multiple industries.

VCI Global’s platform centralizes AI-enabled execution, standardized KPI frameworks, financial and governance controls, and strategic capital allocation, while operating businesses focus on revenue generation, customer relationships, and local execution.

The Company maintains exposure across advisory, AI, and digital infrastructure, digital assets, energy, automotive, and consumer sectors, and continuously evaluates opportunities to scale, spin off, divest, or discontinue businesses based on performance, scalability, and return on capital.

VCI Global’s platform-centric approach is designed to enhance productivity, improve IPO readiness, and unlock long-term value through disciplined growth and selective capital deployment.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company’s products and the Company’s customers’ economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

For media queries, please contact:

VCI GLOBAL LIMITED

enquiries@v-capital.co

