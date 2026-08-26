Coverys Appoints Walter Grote as Chief Underwriting Officer

BOSTON, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coverys , a leading provider of medical professional liability (MPL) insurance and healthcare risk management services, has named Walter Grote as its Chief Underwriting Officer (CUO). He brings more than 35 years of high-level property and casualty (P&C) insurance and underwriting experience, including serving as a Chief Underwriting Officer on a national scale. Leveraging his deep expertise across P&C, Management Liability, and specialty programs, Grote will direct Coverys’ underwriting functions to support both short- and long-term organizational expansion.

“Walter is more than just an accomplished underwriting strategist; he is a natural collaborator who understands how to bridge the gap between profitable growth and operational excellence. His appointment reaffirms our promise to our policyholders: We are committed to innovative, robust protection, even as the risk landscape around us continues to shift,” said Coverys President and CEO Joseph Murphy.

Most recently, Grote served as Chief Underwriting Officer and Regional President for the Wholesale Binding division of Bridge Specialty Group, the wholesale division of Brown & Brown Insurance, where he was responsible for developing consistent underwriting strategies and practices across all Wholesale Binding business. Prior to that, he served as President of Arrowhead Core Commercial, leading small and low-middle market commercial lines. He has also held senior underwriting and business unit leadership roles at QBE North America, Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty, Fireman’s Fund Insurance Company, and Travelers, including Chief Underwriting Officer and Chief Operating Officer for Travelers’ Middle Market and Commercial Accounts division.

Grote holds a Bachelor of Science in finance and marketing from the University of Richmond. He earned his Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) professional designation in 1997 and his Associate in Fidelity and Surety Bonding (AFSB) in 1994. Dedicated to professional governance within the industry, he is a past member of the Board of Trustees and served as Treasurer for the Professional Liability Underwriting Society (PLUS).

“Coverys has remained a steadfast leader and innovator in the medical professional liability industry for 50 years,” Grote said. “The organization has taken a disciplined, measured approach to portfolio diversification, sustained growth, and profitability that fortifies its long-term financial strength and stability. I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Coverys’ underwriting organization and contribute to its mission of empowering healthcare providers by supporting the organization’s next phase of growth.”

Coverys maintains an A ("Excellent") rating from A.M. Best, reflecting its strong risk-adjusted capitalization and stable operating performance. Backed by significant financial reserves, the company ensures long-term readiness to manage and pay out complex medical malpractice claims. This financial strength supports its expansive portfolio of comprehensive and niche insurance offerings, serving healthcare providers across all 50 U.S. states and expanding internationally into Europe.

To learn more about Coverys, visit https://coverys.com .

About Coverys

With approximately $3.8 billion in assets, Coverys is a leading provider of medical professional liability insurance, employer stop loss insurance, and value-based care risk protection insurance for medical practitioners and health systems. Coverys provides a full range of healthcare liability insurance options, advanced risk analytics, and best-in-class risk mitigation and education resources to help clients anticipate, identify, and manage risk to reduce errors and improve outcomes.

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