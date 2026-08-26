First Three Holes of a 20,000-Meter Program Just Pushed a U.S. Antimony-Gold Resource Beyond Its Own Boundaries

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American News Group News Commentary - In critical-minerals exploration, the most valuable drill results are often not the flashiest grades but the ones that appear where the model said nothing should be. That is what makes a new set of assays from a Nevada antimony-gold project worth a close look: the first three holes of a planned 20,000-meter program did not just confirm the deposit, they intercepted mineralization more than 100 meters outside the current resource boundary, with grades the company says run consistently higher than the resource it already has. For a metal the United States imports almost entirely and has designated critical to national security, a domestic resource that keeps growing with each hole is exactly the kind of story the market has been waiting to see play out. Companies mentioned in today's commentary include: NevGold Corp. (TSXV: NAU) (OTCQX: NAUFF) (Frankfurt: 5E50), Perpetua Resources Corp. (Nasdaq: PPTA), Nova Minerals Corp. (NYSE American: NVA), Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (OTCQX: SXGCF), and United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE American: UAMY).

Key Takeaways

Resource expanded on the very first holes. NevGold's first three drillholes of its 2026 program at the Limousine Butte project in Nevada intercepted antimony-gold mineralization more than 100 meters outside the current resource block model, expanding the maiden estimate released in July 2026.

NevGold's first three drillholes of its 2026 program at the Limousine Butte project in Nevada intercepted antimony-gold mineralization more than 100 meters outside the current resource block model, expanding the maiden estimate released in July 2026. Grades running higher than the existing resource. The company reports antimony and gold grades in these holes consistently higher than the grades in the current Mineral Resource Estimate, directly advancing its stated goal of increasing both the grade and the size of the resource.

The company reports antimony and gold grades in these holes consistently higher than the grades in the current Mineral Resource Estimate, directly advancing its stated goal of increasing both the grade and the size of the resource. A standout near-surface intercept. Hole LB26-003 returned 1.16% antimony over 3.0 meters within a broader 1.38 g/t gold-equivalent interval over 50.3 meters (0.31% antimony and 0.19 g/t gold) starting from surface.

Hole LB26-003 returned 1.16% antimony over 3.0 meters within a broader 1.38 g/t gold-equivalent interval over 50.3 meters (0.31% antimony and 0.19 g/t gold) starting from surface. A large program still mostly pending. NevGold has completed 28 holes in the 2026 program with assays still pending for 25 of them, meaning the bulk of this year's drilling results are still to come.

NevGold has completed 28 holes in the 2026 program with assays still pending for 25 of them, meaning the bulk of this year's drilling results are still to come. Strategic-metal backdrop. Antimony is a U.S.-designated critical mineral essential to defense and industry, and NevGold frames Limo Butte as one of the largest and most strategic antimony-gold resources in the United States.





Why These Particular Results Matter

On August 25, 2026, NevGold Corp. (TSXV: NAU) (OTCQX: NAUFF) (Frankfurt: 5E50) reported assays from the first three drillholes of its 2026 program at the Limousine Butte project in Nevada. The significance is in where the mineralization showed up. Rather than simply infilling known ground, the holes intercepted antimony-gold mineralization more than 100 meters outside the current resource block model, the kind of step-out result that expands a deposit rather than just confirming it. The company describes the expansion and conversion of the resource as the main focus of a targeted 20,000-meter drill program this year.

NevGold CEO Brandon Bonifacio framed the early results in strategic terms: “It is extremely encouraging that we have already been able to expand the maiden oxide antimony-gold MRE by over 100 meters outside of the current block model. The first 3 holes of the 2026 program all intercepted significant antimony-gold mineralization with antimony and gold grades consistently higher than the grades in the MRE.” He added that the holes drilled to date have focused on the Bullet Zone and Armory Fault area as a key extension on the eastern side of the Resurrection Ridge resource, and characterized Limo Butte as “one of the largest and most strategic antimony-gold resources in the United States, which is growing with each drillhole.”

Inside the Drill Results

The headline intercept came from hole LB26-003, which returned 1.16% antimony over 3.0 meters within a broader interval of 1.38 g/t gold-equivalent over 50.3 meters (0.31% antimony and 0.19 g/t gold) beginning at surface. From-surface mineralization is meaningful for a potential open-pit, leach-oriented project, because material that starts at or near the surface is generally simpler and cheaper to access. The same hole returned a separate lower zone of 1.31 g/t gold-equivalent over 13.7 meters.

The other two holes reinforced the picture. LB26-002 returned a lower zone of 3.94 g/t gold-equivalent over 6.1 meters (0.95% antimony and 0.25 g/t gold) within a broader 1.04 g/t gold-equivalent interval over 65.5 meters, while LB26-001 returned a lower zone of 3.30 g/t gold-equivalent over 3.0 meters, driven by a strong 2.39 g/t gold hit. NevGold notes that the gold-equivalent figures are based on assumed prices of US$3,000 per ounce of gold and US$40,000 per tonne of antimony, with assumed recoveries of 80% for gold and 75% for antimony, and that reported thicknesses are downhole widths, with true widths estimated at roughly 70% to 90% of those figures. As always with individual drill intercepts, these are point measurements along a drill path, not a substitute for a completed resource estimate.

Turning Waste Into Ore

One of the less obvious but more valuable aspects of the results is what NevGold calls converting waste to ore. Because the first three holes intercepted mineralization inside the 2026 resource pit-shell in areas previously modeled as unmineralized, they effectively convert blocks that had been treated as waste into potential ore, while also capturing expansion outside the block model. In an open-pit context, that kind of conversion can improve a project's economics from two directions at once, adding mineralized tonnes and reducing the waste that would otherwise have to be moved.

The company also emphasized that all of the drilling to date has focused on the Bullet Zone and Armory Fault area on the eastern side of the Resurrection Ridge resource, a targeted extension rather than scattered testing. With 28 holes now completed in the 2026 campaign and assays pending for 25 of them, the three reported here represent only the leading edge of this year's program. NevGold has also said it is advancing a Preliminary Economic Assessment and engineering studies at Limo Butte, the next step toward evaluating whether the resource can be developed economically, though that work remains ongoing and its outcome is not assured.

The Strategic Backdrop

The reason an antimony-gold resource attracts outsized attention comes down to the metal most investors know least. Antimony is used to harden ammunition and in the primers that make cartridges fire, along with flame retardants, night-vision equipment, and a range of defense and industrial applications, and the United States has designated it a critical mineral. The country produces essentially no antimony domestically and has relied on imports for the vast majority of its supply, a dependence thrown into sharp relief when China moved to restrict antimony exports to the U.S. For a project that pairs that strategic metal with gold at a time of historically strong gold prices, the two-commodity exposure is central to the investment case.

That backdrop is what makes NevGold's steady expansion of Limo Butte relevant beyond the drill numbers. Each step-out that grows a domestic antimony resource adds to a supply-security picture that U.S. policy is actively trying to strengthen. NevGold is one of several North American companies advancing gold and antimony projects against that backdrop, and the companies below are referenced solely as market and sector context. They are separate businesses at differing stages and are not presented as financial comparables of NevGold; their results and share performance describe those companies only. All figures are approximate and subject to change.

Perpetua Resources Corp. (Nasdaq: PPTA)

Perpetua Resources is developing the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, one of the largest and highest-grade open-pit gold projects in the United States, which is also expected to become a significant domestic source of antimony. It is the most directly comparable name to NevGold in strategic terms, pairing a large gold resource with a critical-antimony angle and positioning itself as a cornerstone of U.S. antimony supply.

Perpetua has been one of the more prominent critical-minerals developers in 2026, advancing toward a construction decision with the support of a US$2.9 billion EXIM loan approval and a substantial cash position, and opening an antimony pilot plant in partnership with U.S. government and national-laboratory participants, with its shares trading sharply higher over the past year. It is referenced to illustrate the scale and momentum a gold-antimony developer can achieve, a much larger and more advanced company than NevGold, whose progress underscores the strategic interest in the space NevGold operates in.

Nova Minerals Corp. (NYSE American: NVA)

Nova Minerals is advancing the Estelle Gold and Critical Minerals Project in Alaska, which pairs a large gold resource base with an emerging antimony endowment, and it has been building out a domestic antimony supply-chain strategy backed by a U.S. Department of War award. Like NevGold, it sits directly at the intersection of gold and antimony, making it a close thematic reference point for a project combining the two.

Nova completed a redomicile to the United States in 2026 and now trades on the NYSE American, and it has advanced its antimony pilot-plant plans toward targeted first production around late 2026 or early 2027, with its shares having risen substantially over the past year. It is referenced to illustrate another North American gold-antimony developer advancing a domestic critical-minerals strategy, a separate company at a different stage whose trajectory reflects the same strategic-metal tailwinds relevant to NevGold.

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (OTCQX: SXGCF)

Southern Cross Gold is advancing its Sunday Creek gold-antimony project, which has produced some of the more striking high-grade gold-antimony drill intercepts reported anywhere in recent years. It is a useful reference point precisely because it is another project where gold and antimony occur together, underscoring that the gold-antimony combination NevGold is pursuing is a recognized and sought-after style of mineralization.

Southern Cross Gold has drawn significant investor attention for the exceptional grades reported at Sunday Creek, and it maintains listings across multiple exchanges including on the OTCQX in the United States. It is referenced to illustrate the market interest that high-grade gold-antimony discoveries can command, a separate company with its own distinct project and stage, referenced only as sector context rather than as a financial comparable to NevGold.

United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE American: UAMY)

United States Antimony is one of the few North American companies focused specifically on antimony production and processing, operating smelting and processing capabilities alongside efforts to secure and expand feed sources. It represents the downstream, production-and-processing end of the antimony supply chain that a resource developer like NevGold ultimately feeds, making it a useful reference for the domestic antimony picture.

United States Antimony has drawn renewed attention in 2026 amid the push to rebuild domestic antimony supply, with its shares rising over recent weeks on operational updates, though they remain well below their prior highs. It is referenced to illustrate the processing-and-supply side of the U.S. antimony market that gives a domestic resource its strategic value, a separate company with a different business model from NevGold, included only as sector context.

Why This Matters Now

Drill results are incremental by nature, and a three-hole update is not a resource estimate or a development decision. But the direction of these results is what gives them weight: a domestic antimony-gold resource that expanded on the first holes of the year, with grades reportedly running higher than the existing estimate and with the large majority of the program's assays still pending. In a market intensely focused on domestic critical-mineral supply, a resource that grows with each drillhole is a compelling narrative to watch unfold.

The caveats are real and worth stating plainly. NevGold remains an exploration-and-development company; Limo Butte is not a mine, the Preliminary Economic Assessment and engineering work are still in progress, and individual drill intercepts are not a proxy for economic viability. Whether the resource ultimately supports a profitable operation is unproven, and this is a description of a company and its sector rather than a prediction about its stock or any kind of recommendation. But with 25 holes still awaiting assays and a strategic-metal backdrop that keeps intensifying, NevGold's 2026 program is one of the more concrete domestic antimony stories to follow as the year progresses.



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Article Sources:

[1] NevGold Corp., “NevGold Expands Recent Mineral Resource Estimate With First 2026 Drillholes,” August 25, 2026, and related company disclosures (drill intercepts, gold-equivalent assumptions, program status, and CEO commentary), at www.nev-gold.com.

[2] Public disclosures and market data of the referenced companies (Perpetua Resources, Nova Minerals, Southern Cross Gold, and United States Antimony) as cited in the body of this article.

[3] U.S. critical-minerals designations and public reporting on antimony supply, import reliance, and defense applications.

American News Group | editor@americannewsgroup.com

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Cautionary Note Regarding Mineral Exploration and Forward-Looking Statements. NevGold Corp. is an exploration and development company. Drill results, including the intercepts referenced, are exploration results; individual drill intercepts are downhole widths (true widths are estimated at approximately 70% to 90% of downhole thickness) and are not, by themselves, indicative of mineral resources or reserves or of economic viability. Gold-equivalent (AuEq) values referenced are calculated using the company's assumed metal prices (US$3,000/oz gold and US$40,000/tonne antimony) and assumed recoveries (80% gold, 75% antimony); actual prices and recoveries will differ. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability, and there is no assurance that resource expansion, waste-to-ore conversion, the Preliminary Economic Assessment, or any development will yield economic results. Technical information reflects the company's disclosure; the technical content of the underlying release was reviewed and approved by the company's Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101. This publication may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding resource expansion, the 2026 drill program, pending assays, and project economics. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including exploration, metallurgical, permitting, financing, commodity-price, and regulatory risks. Actual results may differ materially. Readers should refer to NevGold Corp.'s continuous disclosure record filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for a full discussion of risk factors.

Cautionary Note Regarding Referenced Companies. References to Perpetua Resources Corp., Nova Minerals Corp., Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd., and United States Antimony Corporation are provided solely as market and sector context. Those companies are not peers, competitors, or financial comparables of NevGold Corp., and differ in size, stage, assets, capitalization, and business model. Their results and share performance describe those companies only, are not indicative of NevGold Corp.'s prospects or results, and must not be relied upon in evaluating the profiled company. No partnership, affiliation, or endorsement is implied.

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