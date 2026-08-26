Reston, Virginia, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Decisiv Forms Dealer Advisory Council

Ten founding members join to provide a commercial vehicle dealer’s perspective on product priorities, pilot programs, and best practices across the Decisiv SRM Ecosystem

Reston, Virginia, August 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decisiv®, Inc., the industry leader in Service Relationship Management (SRM) solutions, announced today the formation of the Decisiv Dealer Advisory Council. The new body brings together leading commercial vehicle dealerships representing over 10 truck brands and 190 locations to help guide the future of the Decisiv SRM™ platform.

The Decisiv Dealer Advisory Council held its inaugural meeting. Its ten founding dealer members include:

Atlantic Emergency Solutions

Bergey's Truck Centers

Gabrielli Truck Sales

Gordon Truck Centers

Papé Kenworth

Rihm Kenworth

RWC Group

The Larson Group

TranSource Truck & Trailer Centers

Wallwork Truck Center

“Our dealer partners sit at the point of service every day, and that perspective is essential as we shape the Decisiv SRM platform roadmap,” said Pete Russo, Chief Alliance Officer at Decisiv. “Input from highly engaged dealers who represent a cross-section of the commercial vehicle service network comes as they are navigating an ongoing technician shortage and the continued pressure to lower costs and reduce downtime for customers. This direct channel will help us better define, develop, evaluate, and implement new product features, and deliver feedback on operational best practices.”

The Dealer Advisory Council complements the Decisiv SRM Alliance formed earlier this year with PACCAR, Isuzu Commercial Truck of America, Hino Trucks, and KPIT. Where the Alliance aligns OEMs and technology partners around the Decisiv SRM Ecosystem, the Dealer Advisory Council is a parallel channel for informing how Alliance-driven initiatives and product investments impact dealers and customers at the point of service.

In addition, Council members gain early access to product roadmap briefings and design previews, priority consideration as pilot sites for new capabilities and partner integrations, and have a direct channel to Decisiv's product and technology leadership.

The Decisiv Dealer Advisory Council will meet at least quarterly, with sessions open to both virtual and in-person participation. Council membership is by invitation only and is capped at up to 20 dealer organizations. Decisiv selects members based on their use of the Decisiv SRM platform, and geographic and size diversity. Additional dealer groups are expected to join in the months ahead.

About Decisiv

Decisiv, based in Virginia, powers North America's largest asset service management ecosystem for the commercial vehicle industry. Our industry leading Service Relationship Management (SRM) platform connects over 5,000 service locations and 74,000 fleets, orchestrating more than 4 million annual service events. By linking dealers, OEMs, component manufacturers, and fleets with real-time, actionable data at the point of service, Decisiv enables smarter maintenance planning and lifecycle management for improved utilization, performance, and compliance. Learn more at decisiv.com.

Decisiv is a registered trademark of Decisiv, Inc. Decisiv SRM, Performance as a Platform, and PaaP are trademarks of Decisiv, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.