SFL - Second Quarter 2026 Results Presentation

Please find enclosed the presentation of the preliminary second quarter results to be held August 26, 2026, in the link below.
Attachment
| Source: SFL Corporation SFL Corporation
Please find enclosed the presentation of the preliminary second quarter results to be held August 26, 2026, in the link below.
Attachment
Preliminary Q2 2026 results and quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share SFL Corporation Ltd. (“SFL” or the “Company”) today announced preliminary financial results for the quarter ended June...Read More
SFL Corporation Ltd. ("SFL" or the “Company”) (NYSE: SFL) plans to release its preliminary financial results for the second quarter of 2026 on Wednesday, August 26, 2026. SFL plans to host a...Read More