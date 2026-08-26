Behr Paint Company Announces 2027 Colour of the Year: Grounded, an Earthy Olive Green Inspired by Nature and Rooted in Renewal

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Behr Paint Company unveiled a new colour, Grounded (T27-01) as its 2027 Colour of the Year. An earthy olive green that captures restorative essence and quiet energy, this natural shade moves effortlessly between olive and moss, anchored by subtle brown undertones that bring the outdoors in.

“Grounded is a reminder that the most meaningful spaces are the ones that help us reconnect with the rhythms of everyday life,” said Kayla Kratz, Head of Colour at Behr Paint Company. “Its organic warmth creates a sense of calm and renewal, making every room feel inviting and effortlessly livable.”

As consumers seek greater comfort and stability in an unpredictable world, Grounded offers a meaningful connection to nature. In fact, 79% of Canadians say they turn to nature when life feels chaotic. Grounded is a nuanced blend of moss and olive tones that bring natural vitality to a space, creating an atmosphere that feels intentional, inviting, and connected.

New research conducted by Behr Paint also shows^:

Over four in five Canadians (84%) say home DIY and design projects help them feel grounded by allowing them to build a safe, comforting haven where they can fully retreat and recharge and 78% say it gives them a tangible sense of control and agency when the outside world feels chaotic.

say home DIY and design projects help them feel grounded by allowing them to build a safe, comforting haven where they can fully retreat and recharge and say it gives them a tangible sense of control and agency when the outside world feels chaotic. This desire for a home that feels like a true sanctuary extends to colour, with 83% of Canadians agreeing that the right paint colour is a critical factor in making a space feel like home.

To help consumers confidently navigate choosing colour, Grounded anchors the BEHR® 2027 Colour Trends Palette, a curated collection of complementary hues inspired by the beauty and balance of the natural world. Spanning warm neutrals, earthy tones, muted pinks, clay hues, and airy blues, the palette offers endless versatility for creating layered, harmonious spaces. The palette also reintroduces seven legacy colours – Coastal Beige, Wheat Grass, Environmental, Denim Light, Smokey Claret, Sarsaparilla and Mozart – to honour a decade of colour innovation while complementing Grounded.

The unveiling of Grounded also marks the 10th anniversary of BEHR's Colour of the Year program, celebrating a decade of colour leadership and design influence. Over the past 10 years, the program has evolved from forecasting colour trends to shaping the conversation around how colour transforms the way people live, work and feel in their spaces.

“For the past decade, our Colour of the Year has done more than identify a defining colour. It has helped people translate shifts in culture and design into inspiration they can confidently make their own,” said Andy Lopez, Chief Marketing Officer at Behr Paint Company. “Ten years has given us a unique perspective on how the role of colour continues to evolve in people's lives. As we look ahead, we're committed to delivering the colours, inspiration and expertise that help DIYers and professionals create spaces that reflect how people live today—and into the future.”

A Comforting Place to Call Home

To mark the 10th anniversary of its Colour of the Year, Behr is donating $250,000 to Habitat for Humanity to support their affordable homeownership programs with construction materials and other needs to help families create homes that foster comfort, stability and a sense of belonging. And starting August 27th, you can nominate a deserving friend or family member to receive $5,000 toward transforming their own space into a comforting sanctuary. To enter, visit @behrcanada on Instagram or TikTok and follow the instructions in the pinned sweepstakes entry post.

“We’re grateful to be a part of the BEHR® Colour of the Year initiative and look forward to working together to bring more families home,” said Charlita Stephens Walker, Vice President Strategic Partnerships at Habitat for Humanity International. “At Habitat, we remain grounded in our vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live, and this partnership illustrates Behr’s shared commitment to that goal. This support will directly help more families achieve homeownership in more communities across North America.”

As Canada’s Most Trusted Paint Brand*, BEHR® products, including the BEHR 2027 Colour of the Year, Grounded, and the full BEHR® 2027 Colour Trends Palette, are available in one-coat hide guaranteed BEHR DYNASTY® and BEHR MARQUEE®, as well as BEHR ULTRA® and BEHR PREMIUM PLUS®, sold exclusively online and nationwide at The Home Depot Canada.

To learn more about Grounded and explore the BEHR® 2027 Colour Trends Palette, visit behr.ca/2027coty.

*Valid only when tinted to colours from the BEHR DYNASTY® & BEHR MARQUEE® Interior One-Coat Hide Colour Collection.

Based on the 2026 BrandSpark Canadian Trust Study: Visit www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com .

About Behr Paint Company



Founded in 1947, Behr Paint Company is one of the largest manufacturers of architectural paints and stains in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a full line of products for the professional and do-it-yourself user, including BEHR® Premium Plus®, BEHR DYNASTY®, BEHR MARQUEE®, BEHR ULTRA®, BEHR® DeckOver® and KILZ® Primers. Behr Paint Company is a subsidiary of Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS). For more information, visit behr.ca. Professional contractors can learn more at behrpro.ca.

BEHR and the BEHR logo are registered trademarks of BEHR Process LLC.

CONTACT: Harbinger Communications, BehrCanada@harbingerideas.com

SOURCE: Behr Paint Company

^Behr Paint commissioned an online survey among n=1,000 general population Canadians. The sample was balanced based on age, gender, race/ethnicity, and region. The survey was fielded between June 27th to July 7th, 2026. The margin of error (MOE) for the total sample at a 95% confidence interval is +/- 3 percentage points (p.pts).

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0939732e-52b9-423b-bd20-3b038245c096

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b7c25c96-0510-4948-be77-05608e0ba2dc