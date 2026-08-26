NAFA Announces Winners of 2026 Green Fleet Awards

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAFA Fleet Management Association (NAFA), the vehicle fleet industry’s largest membership association, proudly announces the winners of its 2026 Green Fleet Awards, recognizing peak-performing fleets across North America that are leading the way in sustainability and environmental stewardship.

This year’s top honor, the #1 Green Fleet of 2026, was awarded to the City of Long Beach, California, recognizing its leadership and commitment to advancing sustainable fleet operations.

Additional notable 2026 Green Fleet Award special recognitions include:

Best Green Garage Practices: Salt River Project, AZ

Salt River Project, AZ Best Green Garage Facilities: Santa Clara County, CA

Santa Clara County, CA Best Alternative Fuel Integration: District of Columbia Department of Public Works

District of Columbia Department of Public Works Best Fleet Internal Green Culture: City of Chesapeake, VA

City of Chesapeake, VA Best Problem-Solving Fleet: Harris County, TX

Harris County, TX Best Technology Leadership Initiatives: City of Fort Lauderdale, FL

“The 2026 Green Fleet Award winners demonstrate that there are many ways to make meaningful progress toward more sustainable fleet operations,” said Bill Schankel, CAE, CEO of NAFA. “From alternative fuels and new technologies to facilities, workplace culture and creative problem-solving, these fleets are putting innovative ideas into action. We’re proud to recognize their leadership and the example they are setting for fleet professionals across North America.”

The awards were presented on August 25 at the Sustainable Fleet Technology Conference & Expo 2026 in Durham, North Carolina, where fleet professionals and industry leaders gathered to explore the latest technologies, strategies and practices shaping sustainable fleet management.

Open to both government and commercial fleets, the Green Fleet Awards recognize organizations executing innovative and impactful sustainability initiatives that are advancing the future of fleet operations. This year’s winners represent both government and commercial fleets, demonstrating how organizations across the industry are finding innovative ways to advance sustainability. Applicants are evaluated across a comprehensive set of criteria, including fleet composition, fuel and emissions, green accomplishments, outreach, policies and planning, fuel-saving technologies, and executive and employee engagement.

The 2026 Green Fleet Awards Webinar Series, taking place October 30 and November 6, will provide an opportunity to hear directly from this year’s winners and explore the strategies, initiatives and lessons behind their recognized fleet sustainability efforts.

The 2026 Green Fleet Awards program is sponsored by AssetWorks, Blink, FuelForce and Toyota Fleet.

For more information about the Green Fleet Awards and this year’s winners, visit https://www.nafa.org/awards/green-fleet-awards/ .

About NAFA Fleet Management Association

NAFA Fleet Management Association is the membership organization for professionals who manage the mobility requirements of vehicle fleets that include commercial, public safety, trucks, and buses of all types and sizes, and a wide range of military and off-road equipment for corporations, governments, universities, utility fleets, and law enforcement in North America and across the globe. NAFA is dedicated to creating efficient, sustainable, and safe fleets, ensuring that its members are equipped with the tools, knowledge, and support to drive excellence in fleet operations. NAFA’s members are responsible for the specification, acquisition, maintenance, repair, fueling, risk management, and remarketing of more than 4.8 million vehicles that drive an estimated 84 billion miles each year. NAFA’s members control assets and services well above $122 billion each year.

For more information, please visit www.nafa.org , and communicate with NAFA on LinkedIn , Facebook , and X .