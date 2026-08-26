Forge’s Hotel Management Celebrates 2026 “Thirty Under 30” Award Winners

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forge’s Hotel Management reveals the annual “Thirty Under 30” winners, spotlighting emerging talent shaping the future of hospitality.

Each year, Hotel Management invites nominations from across the hospitality industry to spotlight rising talent deserving of recognition for their dedication and impact. Eligible nominees must be 29 or younger as of December 31, 2026, currently working in any area of the hotel sector — operations, management, ownership, technology, asset management, consulting, training, or sales and marketing. Candidates are required to have completed a significant project for their hotel or organization and be acknowledged by their leaders as emerging industry trailblazers.

From the impressive pool of 2026 nominations, 30 outstanding professionals were selected by the senior editorial staff for their commitment, leadership and achievements. They are:

Nicole Ames, Director of Front Office, Caribe Royale Orlando Guilherme (Gil) Basilio, Area Director of Revenue, InnVentures Ben Bloss, Assistant General Manager, Food & Beverage, Universal Orlando Resort-Universal Epic Universe Madeline Campbell, Revenue Manager, Brittain Resorts & Hotels Austin Cardona, Director of Facilities, Greens Group LLC Tiana Conforti, Senior Catering Sales Manager, The Hyatt Lodge Oak Brook Carly Daste, Director of Human Resources, Remington Hospitality Naomi Frost, CEO & Founder, Frost Hospitality LLC Yoami Garcia, Assistant Director, People & Culture, Fairmont Austin Madison Haynes, Task Force Director of Sales, Ivy Hospitality Justin Hynes, Accountant, OTO Development Lizette Jimenez, Assistant Director of Sales, First Hospitality Santiago La Roche, General Manager, Casetta Idelsi Macchio, General Manager at Courtyard by Marriott New York World Trade Center Area, Concord Hospitality Zelena Maldonado, Assistant General Manager at Hampton Inn& Suites Orlando Airport at Gateway Village, Mckibbon Hospitality Dylan Mizenko, Market Director of Sales, McKibbon Hospitality Sergio Molina, Food & Beverage Manager at The Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa, HM Alpha Hotels & Resorts Shelby Monaghan, Digital Marketing Manager, Highgate Emma Moore, Regional Director of Digital Marketing, LBA Hospitality Maya Devi Neupane, Marketing Manager, L'Ermitage Beverly Hills Alannah Paren, Director, CRM & Lifecycle Marketing, EOS Hospitality Rhea Patel, Vice President, AAAR Hotels Shivam Patel, Hotel Broker, Associate, and Hotel Owner-Operator, Motel 6 Delano | T&S Hotel Advisors Alfonso Perez-Vega, General Manager, Brown Palace Hotel, Highgate Erica Purtill, Director of Strategic Partnerships & Brand Activations, Makeready Keval Rama, Senior Associate, Auro Hotels Rouman Rizk, Guest Services Manager, HM Alpha Hotels & Resorts Kayla Sawyer, Revenue Manager, Highgate Andrew Williamson, Vice President, CHMWarnick Joe Yarbrough, Senior Financial Analyst, OTO Development

The 2026 Thirty Under 30 winners are featured online and in the September issue of Hotel Management. Visit https://www.hotelmanagement.net/operate/hotel-managements-thirty-under-30 to learn more.

Hotel Management’s 2026 “Thirty Under 30” Awards are sponsored by DIRECTV HOSPITALITY.

Esther Hertzfeld, Executive Editor, Forge Hospitality said, “We’re thrilled to recognize these rising stars who embody the creativity and vision shaping what comes next in the hospitality industry. We look forward to celebrating these leaders at The Hospitality Show this Fall.”

The “Thirty Under 30” Awards are part of Forge’s broader commitment to developing the next generation of hospitality leaders. Building on this mission, Forge will debut The Hospitality Show’s Emerging Leaders Program at the 2026 event, taking place November 2-4 in Miami.

Designed for hospitality’s rising leaders, the Emerging Leaders Program will connect young professionals with peers, mentors and industry executives while providing opportunities to build the skills and relationships that can accelerate their careers. Programming will include educational sessions and candid conversations with seasoned executives and next-generation leaders on topics ranging from AI and leadership to F&B trends, professional development and more. All Access registration for attendees under 30 is available for $199. To register visit https://www.thehospitalityshow.com/hospitalityshowcom/register

About Hotel Management, a Division of Forge Hospitality Group

Hotel Management creates content for the hospitality ecosystem with one shared goal of operating hotels efficiently and profitably. Hotel Management is a leading B2B centralized source for the latest news, trends and analysis across the hospitality industry. Stay up to date on breaking news in global and local development, technology, investment, operations, food & beverage, design and more.

About Forge

Forge is a leading global B2B events and media company, connecting buyers and sellers across high-value industries through live events, trusted media brands, digital products and year-round communities. Powered by first-party data, technology and deep market expertise, Forge helps businesses discover opportunities, build the right relationships and stay engaged well beyond the event itself. It is a company guided by a single purpose, Moving Markets.

For more information, visit forgelive.com.

Media Contact

Esther Hertzfeld

Executive Editor, Forge Hospitality

ehertzfeld@questex.com