NextNRG Secures 25-Year Microgrid Contract with Taft Medical Complex, Expanding Its Healthcare Infrastructure Model into Florida

MIAMI, FL, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNRG, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXXT) ("NextNRG" or the "Company"), a pioneer in AI-driven energy innovation transforming how energy is produced, managed and delivered, today announced it has secured a 25-year contract with Taft Medical Complex in Hollywood, Florida. Under the contract, NextNRG will deploy and manage an integrated energy ecosystem combining solar generation, battery storage, its proprietary AI-driven Microgrid Controller and EV charging infrastructure, while providing ongoing energy services to the facility.

Healthcare facilities face increasingly stringent requirements to maintain reliable backup power for critical operations. In Florida, Administrative Code Rule 59A-4.1265, adopted following Hurricane Irma, requires nursing homes and assisted living facilities to maintain at least 96 hours of backup power during an outage. These requirements are creating a regulatory-driven need for healthcare operators to identify and implement reliable on-site energy solutions capable of supporting critical operations when the grid is unavailable.

The opportunity represents a significant addressable market for NextNRG. The global healthcare microgrid market was approximately $3.45 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach approximately $10.16 billion by 2033, driven by aging grid infrastructure, rising outage risks and increasing backup-power requirements for healthcare facilities. Taft Medical Complex itself serves as the main office for a Broward County medical group operating six locations and more than a dozen providers, illustrating the potential to extend NextNRG's energy infrastructure model across multi-site healthcare organizations and additional campuses.

Beyond helping healthcare facilities meet backup-power requirements, NextNRG's microgrid solutions are designed to deliver operational and economic benefits, including peak-demand shaving, lower energy costs, improved resilience and more streamlined management of on-site energy infrastructure. These capabilities can help healthcare operators optimize energy use while strengthening the resiliency of critical facilities.

"Healthcare is exactly the kind of regulated market our platform was built for," said Michael D. Farkas, Founder and CEO of NextNRG. "These are facilities where losing power isn't an inconvenience, it can put patients' lives at risk, so resilient backup energy isn't optional, it's essential. We're building intelligent energy infrastructure that we own and operate to help healthcare facilities meet that responsibility, while delivering benefits that go well beyond backup power. We believe that combination creates a significant opportunity for NextNRG in healthcare, particularly as facilities face increasing pressure to strengthen their energy infrastructure."

Project Highlights

Approximately 320 kW of rooftop and carport-mounted solar generation

60 kW / 240 kWh battery energy storage system

NextNRG's proprietary Microgrid Controller for real-time monitoring and optimization

Six Level 2 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations

Roof improvements across four campus buildings

Expected to generate more than 500,000 kWh of electricity during its first year of operation and approximately 11.8 million kWh over the initial 25-year term

Installation by Go Solar Power LLC, a Florida-licensed contractor for solar, battery storage and EV charging, and AGT Roofing

The EV charging infrastructure will be owned and operated by NextCharging, NextNRG's wholly owned EV charging subsidiary. NextCharging will serve as the exclusive charge point operator for the site, with net charging revenue shared equally between NextCharging and Taft Medical, creating an additional recurring revenue opportunity while expanding the range of services available through the energy system.

The contract represents approximately $3.5 million in contracted customer payments to NextNRG over the initial 25-year term. Based on current estimates, Taft Medical is expected to realize more than $2 million in utility cost savings over the same period while enhancing on-site energy resilience.

"Our priority has always been providing the best possible care for our patients, and that starts with the infrastructure supporting our facilities," said Dr. Moises Issa, Owner, Taft Medical Complex. "Upgrading our energy infrastructure is a direct investment in the long-term quality of our facilities and the care we deliver. We're excited to work with NextNRG on a project that brings energy resilience to a campus that our community depends on."

Construction is expected to begin following final engineering, permitting, financing approval and utility approval.

About NextNRG, Inc.

NextNRG, Inc. (NextNRG) is Powering What’s Next by deploying its AI-driven Smart Controller, a proprietary AI technology that continuously optimizes how energy is generated, stored, and consumed. The Company deploys the controller within microgrids at commercial, healthcare, municipal, industrial and federal sites, and at a utility scale through the Next Utility Operating System®.

NextNRG also sells EV chargers, is advancing wireless in-motion charging, and operates one of the nation’s largest on-demand mobile fueling fleets.

To learn more, visit www.nextnrg.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement describing NextNRG's goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions, or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Words such as “expect,” “intends,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those related to NextNRG's business and macroeconomic and geopolitical events. These and other risks are described in NextNRG's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. NextNRG's forward-looking statements involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although NextNRG's forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by NextNRG. Except as required by law, NextNRG undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

NextNRG, Inc.

Sharon Cohen

SCohen@nextnrg.com

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HCM for NextNRG

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