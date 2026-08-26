Addis Enterprises Welcomes Alec Gnass as Senior Creative Media Developer

LANSING, Mich., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Addis Enterprises (AE), an award-winning design and marketing firm based in Lansing, Michigan, is excited to welcome Alec Gnass to its full-time creative team as Senior Creative Media Developer.

Gnass joins AE with more than a decade of experience as a producer, director, cinematographer, editor, and project manager. Throughout his career, he has contributed to projects for major organizations and brands including Apple TV, BBC, Amazon Prime Video, FOX Sports, Major League Soccer, Big Ten Network, Michigan State University, Jack Daniel's, Burberry, and FILA.

“Alec brings an incredible combination of technical production knowledge, creative storytelling, and the ability to manage a project from the first conversation through the final edit,” said John K. Addis, CEO & Chief Strategist of Addis Enterprises. “We’ve continued to expand what we can offer clients in-house, particularly in video, animation, and multimedia production, and Alec adds another tremendous level of experience to our award-winning team. Just as importantly, he immediately felt like a great fit for our culture and our mission to Be Awesome.”

Gnass has most recently operated as a freelance filmmaker, producing and directing commercial, documentary, corporate, and branded content while managing everything from budgets and production schedules to crews, on-location filming, and post-production.

Previously, he served as a Freelance Storytelling Editor for the Big Ten Network, where he edited sports features and docuseries for broadcast, digital, and social distribution. He also spent three years as a Video Content Producer at SignalWire, creating marketing and educational content for the venture-backed technology company, and worked as a Content Creator at FCB Chicago, one of the world’s leading advertising agencies.

At Addis Enterprises, Gnass will work across video production, cinematography, editing, animation, photography, and multimedia development while collaborating with the designers, developers, marketers, and learning specialists at AE’s sister company, Addis Education.

“The phrase ‘Be Awesome’ stood out to me when I first learned about Addis Enterprises because it reflects the approach I’ve tried to bring to every project throughout my career,” Gnass said. “I enjoy taking ownership, sweating the details, and doing whatever is needed to help the team produce work we’re genuinely proud of. I’m excited to bring my experience to AE and be part of what the team is creating.”

Gnass holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Elmhurst University and brings extensive experience with Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects, Photoshop, Lightroom, DaVinci Resolve, professional cinema camera systems, motion graphics, color correction, audio production, and end-to-end commercial production.

His addition further strengthens AE’s in-house media production capabilities as the company continues producing integrated creative work for businesses, organizations, universities, and government agencies throughout Michigan and across the country.

About Addis Enterprises

Addis Enterprises (AE) is a full-service design and marketing firm headquartered in Lansing, Michigan. Through award-winning design, innovative creative processes, and fully in-house production, AE provides branding and marketing, media production, online and interactive development, eLearning, and real-world creative services for clients locally and nationwide.



Allison Pazera | Office: (517) 489-2830 | allie@aenow.com

Addis Enterprises | 908 E Mount Hope Ave | Lansing, MI 48910 | aenow.com