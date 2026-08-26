StatSocial Finds the Biggest Voices Reaching Political Audiences Are Coming from Outside Traditional Politics

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With less than 80 days until the midterm elections, StatSocial has released the “StatSocial Political Influencer Index 2026,” a comprehensive view of the audiences behind more than 500 political voices to better understand who they reach, where those audiences are concentrated, and the political communities they represent.

The Index shows that the largest audiences belong to voices outside traditional politics and political journalism. Logan Paul ranks first on StatSocial’s overall audience reach measure, followed by Joe Rogan, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Candace Owens. Ben Shapiro, Theo Von, Trevor Noah, Jordan Peterson and Shawn Ryan complete the Top 10. None of the Top 10 is a working news journalist. At 8.3 million, Anderson Cooper’s audience is the largest among journalists in the Index and roughly one-eighth the size of Logan Paul’s.

The overall reach rankings provide insight into who is commanding an audience at scale, while other measures reveal a different mix of influential voices. For instance, some influencers have a greater presence in key battleground states, while others reach audiences defined by distinct demographics or political affinities.

Logan Paul has one of the most politically balanced audiences in the Index. The biggest audience in the rankings is also among the most evenly split between left and right, placing 19th on StatSocial's bipartisan audience measure. The most balanced audiences of all belong to Reihan Salam, Jamie Kirchick, David French and Tom Holland.

The biggest audience in the rankings is also among the most evenly split between left and right, placing 19th on StatSocial's bipartisan audience measure. The most balanced audiences of all belong to Reihan Salam, Jamie Kirchick, David French and Tom Holland. None of the overall Top 10 were found in the highest audience concentration of battleground states. Erick Erickson leads that ranking, followed by Roland Martin and Michael Smerconish, with Charlamagne tha God, Whoopi Goldberg, and Jemele Hill also on the list.

Erick Erickson leads that ranking, followed by Roland Martin and Michael Smerconish, with Charlamagne tha God, Whoopi Goldberg, and Jemele Hill also on the list. The biggest political echo chambers are concentrated on the MAGA and populist right. All 10 of the most politically concentrated audiences belong to voices in this group, led by Rogan O'Handley, Brandon Tatum, and Dinesh D'Souza.

All 10 of the most politically concentrated audiences belong to voices in this group, led by Rogan O'Handley, Brandon Tatum, and Dinesh D'Souza. Washington is listening to a different set of voices. D.C. affinities skew toward foreign policy experts and political journalists, with Danielle Pletka, John Ashbrook, and Kori Schake leading the list. Roughly a quarter of Pletka’s audience sits inside the district.

D.C. affinities skew toward foreign policy experts and political journalists, with Danielle Pletka, John Ashbrook, and Kori Schake leading the list. Roughly a quarter of Pletka’s audience sits inside the district. Affluent political audiences gravitate toward tech and business voices. David Friedberg and David Sacks top the list for audiences earning $100,000 or more, alongside Anthony Pompliano, Scott Galloway, Kara Swisher, and Chamath Palihapitiya.

David Friedberg and David Sacks top the list for audiences earning $100,000 or more, alongside Anthony Pompliano, Scott Galloway, Kara Swisher, and Chamath Palihapitiya. Creators and online influencers dominate the Index’s youngest audiences. Mike Majlak and Adin Ross lead the ranking of audiences under 35, with Logan Paul, Stavros Halkias, Akaash Singh and Jordan Peterson also among the Top Ten.



“This Index gives us such a rich view into the audiences shaping political conversations today,” said Michael Hussey, President of StatSocial. “It’s going beyond simply looking at who’s popular versus who’s not. Our new Index shows that ‘who matters’ can change dramatically depending on the audience you’re trying to understand. We’re seeing a very different mix of voices emerge across the country and within specific political communities. As we get closer to the midterms, these are the audiences and voices I think everyone should be watching.”

Methodology

Every figure in the Index is measured from cross-platform public social signals resolved to real identities through StatSocial's PeopleGraph and enriched via its KnowledgeGraph, with no survey, modeled, or synthetic data. An index of 100 represents the average voice in this Index rather than the average American, and political labels are assigned editorially, never derived from audience data. More information on the methodology is available upon request.

The full report can be accessed at https://www.statsocial.com/statsocial-political-influencer-index-2026/

About StatSocial

StatSocial is the only platform that builds audiences from cross-platform public social signals at scale, powered by its patented PeopleGraph and KnowledgeGraph. By connecting social data with household and offline data, StatSocial gives marketers and researchers deeper audience intelligence, smarter influencer decisions, and more effective paid media programs. Learn more at StatSocial.com .

Media Contact

Kameron Baetge

kameron@broadsheetcomms.com