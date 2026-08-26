CarGurus Teams with NFL Quarterback Drake Maye and Ann Michael Maye to Spotlight the Big Deal Moments Behind Every Mile

“A Drive in the Life” builds on CarGurus’ “Big Deal” platform with an insider’s look at the meaningful milestones, memories, and traditions that happen behind the wheel





BOSTON, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG), the No. 1 most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S.1, today launched “A Drive in the Life,” a documentary-style campaign starring NFL quarterback Drake Maye and lifestyle content creator Ann Michael Maye. Building on CarGurus’ “Big Deal” brand platform, the campaign brings an unscripted view into the powerful role cars play in our lives long after they're driven off the lot. For many, including the Mayes, the car is where major milestones, lasting memories, and traditions come to life.

“For most of us, our car is a big deal. It’s one of the biggest purchase decisions we’ll make, and it can become a character in our story for years to come. For two decades, CarGurus has helped people make car buying and selling decisions with confidence. We put that experience into the tools and features that help shoppers find the right car for their lives,” said Dafna Sarnoff, Chief Marketing Officer at CarGurus. “Drake and Ann Michael's story is a reminder of how much a car can shape your journey, and how every mile is meaningful.”

CarGurus found a natural fit with Drake and Ann Michael, whose relationship has played out on the road — from high school dates and driving lessons to postgame rides together. Shot in Charlotte, NC, the campaign captures Drake close to home, looking back on the places, people, and drives that have shaped him and the couple’s life together.

“My car is a huge part of my life because it’s been with me for so many milestones. It’s where I reset, connect with the people I care about, and get to be myself,” said Drake. “I still drive my first truck, which comes with so many memories.”

“The car has been part of nearly every chapter of our relationship, and the campaign captures the importance of those moments,” added Ann Michael. “I still think about our first date after Drake got his license, and even now, some of my favorite moments are the rides home after his games.”

The campaign also follows Drake and Ann Michael as they consider what they each want in their next car, highlighting how personal finding the right fit can be. CarGurus helps make that decision easier with tools like Guru , which turns simple conversational prompts into personalized vehicle recommendations, along with deal ratings and price transparency features that give shoppers more confidence in finding the right car at the right price.



“A Drive in the Life” will run through the end of 2026 across digital video, social media, and CarGurus’ owned channels. Watch the video and learn more about the campaign at cargurus.com/ADriveInTheLife .

Creative Credits

CarGurus

Dafna Sarnoff, Chief Marketing Officer

Allison Conroy, Senior Director, Brand Marketing

Evan Jones, Creative Director

Maggie Meluzio, Director of Public Relations

Sarah Chew, Art Director

Tracy Stemple, Marketing Consultant

Production Partner / Lead Creative Production: Vagrants

Dustin Devlin, Founder, CCO

Amanda Pellegrini, Head of Creative Operations

Colleen Crandall, Head of Post Production

Jack LeMay, Director and Editor

Rob Whalley, Creative Director

Sara Becker, Copywriter

Nadia Healey, Social Content Director





About CarGurus, Inc.

CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is the leading multinational automotive platform helping consumers and dealers confidently buy and sell vehicles. Founded in 2006 with a mission to bring more trust and transparency to car shopping, CarGurus is the No. 1 visited automotive shopping site in the U.S.1 with the largest selection of inventory and network of dealers.2 CarGurus’ unmatched selection, trusted automotive insights, and data-driven products and solutions support each shopper’s journey — from online research and shopping to in-dealership decisions — to empower them at every step. And, by translating data from billions of monthly site interactions, CarGurus provides dealers a personalized, predictive intelligence platform with software solutions that helps them run their businesses more efficiently and profitably at all stages of inventory acquisition and pricing, marketing, and conversion to sale.

CarGurus operates online marketplaces in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. The company’s network of brands includes PistonHeads, the largest online motoring community in the U.K.3, and Autolist, a U.S.- based online marketplace.

To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com .

1Similarweb: Traffic and Engagement Report (Cars.com, Autotrader.com, TrueCar.com, CARFAX.com

Listings (defined as CARFAX.com Total Visits minus Vehicle History Reports)), Q2 2026, U.S.

2Compared to Autotrader.com, Cars.com, TrueCar.com, and CARFAX (Joreca as of June 30, 2026)

3Similarweb: Traffic Insights, Q2 2026, U.K.

CarGurus® and Autolist® are each a registered trademark of CarGurus, Inc., and PistonHeads® is a registered trademark of CarGurus Ireland Limited in the U.K. and the European Union. All other product names, trademarks, and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

© 2026 CarGurus, Inc., All Rights Reserved.

Media Contact:

Maggie Meluzio

Director, Public Relations & External Communications

pr@cargurus.com

Investor Contact:

Kirndeep Singh

Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

investors@cargurus.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c8fe7786-bdd5-4781-bdba-fab72228c495