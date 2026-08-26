Alchip Technologies Reports 2026 Second Quarter Financial Results

Taipei, Taiwan, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alchip Technologies reported Net Income, Pre-tax Profit, and Gross Profit year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter improvements as part of their second quarter 2026 financial results. The Company also reported a significant increase in second quarter-to-first quarter 2026 revenue.

Net Income for second quarter 2026 is $51.8 million, up 20.7 % from second quarter 2025 net income of $42.9 million, and up 14.9% from first quarter 2026 net income of $45.1 million. Pre-tax Profit for second quarter 2026 reached $64.4 million, up 23.9% over second quarter 2025 Pre-Tax Profit of $52 million and 14.2% higher than first quarter 2026 Pre-Tax Profit of $56.4 million. Gross Profit for the second quarter 2026 was $84.2 million, up 36.7% from second quarter 2025 Gross Profit of $61.6 million, and 26.8% more than first quarter 2026 Gross Profit of $66.4 million.

Revenue for the second quarter of 2026 reached $241.7 million, significantly higher than first quarter 2026 Revenue of $132.4 million, but off second quarter 2025 Revenue of $297.4 million by 18.7%.

Chairman, CEO and President Johnny Shen attributed the quarter’s revenue increase to the start of 3nm accelerator shipments to a North American customer that began in May, with a ramp that is expected to continue into the third quarter of the year.

On a technology basis, 3nm/2nm designs accounted for 47% of second quarter 2026 revenue, while 5nm/7nm designs accounted for an additional 40%. Designs at 12nm and larger geometries accounted for the remaining 13% of second quarter 2026 revenue. High-performance computing applications and Niche applications accounted for 51% of second quarter 2026 revenue.

Geographically, Alchip reported that North America accounted for 51% of second quarter 2026 revenue, Asia Pacific accounted for 25%, while Japan and the rest of the world accounted for the remaining 24%.

Alchip is traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, and its Global Depository Receipts are traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. Alchip is extremely well respected in North America, Japan, Israel, and Asia for its high-performance ASIC design methodology, scalable business model, best-in-class IP portfolio, and advanced packaging technology expertise.

About Alchip

Alchip Technologies Ltd., founded in 2003 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a leading global High-Performance Computing and AI infrastructure ASIC provider of IC and packaging design, and production services for companies developing complex and high-volume ASICs and SoCs. Alchip provides faster time-to-market and cost-effective solutions for SoC design at mainstream and advanced process technology. Alchip has built its reputation as a high-performance ASIC leader through its advanced 2.5D/3D CoWoS packaging, chiplet design, and manufacturing management. Customers include global leaders in artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, supercomputing, mobile communications, entertainment device, networking equipment, and other electronic product categories. Alchip is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE: 3661).

For more information, please visit our website: http://www.alchip.com

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