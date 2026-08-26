Notified and Hearst Media Expand Press Release Reach Across Trusted U.S. Publishers

New GlobeNewswire Distribution Option Extends Announcements Through SFGATE, San Francisco Chronicle and SeattlePI Websites



Key Facts:

GlobeNewswire by Notified full-service clients can now increase the reach of press releases across three trusted Hearst Media publications with local, regional and national audiences: SFGATE, the San Francisco Chronicle and SeattlePI.

The new the US Media Plus – Hearst Media circuit lets companies amplify news through these established publisher websites, expanding reach and helping improve visibility across media, search and AI-generated answers.





NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notified today announced a distribution partnership with Hearst Media that helps companies reach broader audiences through established publisher websites.

The new GlobeNewswire US Media Plus – Hearst Media circuit distributes eligible press release content to designated pages within the SFGATE, San Francisco Chronicle and SeattlePI sites. Together, these trusted media brands reach more than 17 million unique monthly visitors.

"Communications teams are facing increased pressure to stand out in a media landscape filled with more noise than ever before," said Jeff Stacey, Chief Product Officer at Notified. "Our partnership with Hearst Media gives GlobeNewswire clients another powerful way to amplify stories, helping them earn more attention and maximize the impact of every announcement."

"We're pleased to work with Notified to give GlobeNewswire clients an additional distribution option across SFGATE, the San Francisco Chronicle and SeattlePI," said Michael Chiprich, Manager of Sales Operational Efficiency at Hearst California Media Group, a division of Hearst Media that manages the three publications. "The partnership helps organizations extend the reach of their announcements while connecting readers with timely, relevant information."

The US Media Plus – Hearst Media circuit is now available to GlobeNewswire full-service clients in the United States. Clients can find the offering under "U.S. Specialty Circuits" within Notified’s Content OS™ platform.

To learn more about GlobeNewswire, visit: https://www.notified.com/PR/press-release-distribution.





About Notified

Notified, Equiniti’s market engagement business, helps public relations and investor relations professionals earn attention, measure engagement and deliver results through its integrated platforms Content OS™ and IR Hub™. Click here to learn why more than 50% of the S&P 500 trust Notified’s solutions and services to drive demand and attract capital.

About Hearst Media

Hearst is one of the nation's largest global, diversified information, services and media companies. Founded in 1887 and headquartered in New York City, Hearst's portfolio includes newspapers, magazines, television stations, digital media, business information services and entertainment companies. Through its trusted media brands, Hearst reaches millions of readers and viewers with high-quality journalism and content across the United States and around the world. For more information, visit https://www.hearst.com/.

About Hearst California Media Group

Hearst California Media Group is part of Hearst and connects advertisers and audiences through trusted media brands including SFGATE, the San Francisco Chronicle and SeattlePI. The group helps organizations reach engaged audiences through premium digital environments and audience-first experiences. For more information, visit https://www.hearst.com/.

Media Contact

press@notified.com

Notified x Hearst Media Partnership: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)



What is GlobeNewswire by Notified’s US Media Plus – Hearst Media circuit?

US Media Plus – Hearst Media is a new distribution option available to GlobeNewswire full-service clients through Notified's partnership with Hearst. The offering extends press releases across three trusted Hearst publications, SFGate, San Francisco Chronicle and SeattlePI, to help companies expand the reach and visibility of their news.

What is SFGATE?

SFGATE is Hearst's flagship digital publication covering news, culture, travel, politics and more across the San Francisco Bay Area and the broader Western United States. Today it reaches millions of unique monthly readers, making it one of the country's most influential regional news websites.

What is the San Francisco Chronicle?

The San Francisco Chronicle is Northern California's largest daily newspaper, serving more than six million users each month. Founded in 1865, it is recognized for award-winning journalism, including seven Pulitzer Prizes.

What is SeattlePI?

SeattlePI (formerly the Seattle Post-Intelligencer) is a leading digital news publication owned by Hearst Media. As one of the first major U.S. metropolitan newspapers to transition to an all-digital model, it continues to reach readers in Seattle and beyond with trusted local journalism.

How does this complement existing GlobeNewswire distribution options?

GlobeNewswire already helps organizations distribute news to media outlets, journalists, investors and news aggregators worldwide. The US Media Plus – Hearst Media circuit complements that distribution by extending announcements to trusted publisher websites, giving communicators another opportunity to increase the reach and long-term visibility of their stories.

Do press releases influence a company’s AI visibility?

Yes. A study of more than 8,000 GlobeNewswire press releases published in June 2026 found that 99.3% were cited by either ChatGPT or Claude, showing how newswire-distributed releases have become key source inputs for AI-generated answers.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/77dfc8f4-d0d1-489d-a824-b623d1c751ef

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.