Defiance ETFs Launches CAPA, the First U.S.-listed Capacitor & MLCC ETF

MIAMI, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defiance ETFs, a leading provider of thematic and income ETFs, today announced the launch of the Defiance AI Capacitors Leaders ETF (Cboe: CAPA) , the first U.S.-listed ETF targeting the capacitor supply chain powering AI infrastructure. CAPA seeks to track the BITA AI Capacitors Leaders Index and provides targeted exposure to publicly listed companies that seek to generate significant revenue from the design, manufacture, and supply of advanced capacitors and passive electronic components used in AI infrastructure.

Every AI accelerator, server board, and hyperscale data center depends on capacitors and passive components to condition power, regulate voltage, filter signals, suppress noise, and store energy. As AI chips draw more current at lower voltages, the passive component content per system continues to climb. Industry reporting indicates that a single AI server built on Nvidia's GB300 platform can require roughly 30,000 multilayer ceramic capacitors, with a full rack consuming hundreds of thousands of units. Murata, the largest MLCC manufacturer, has said it expects MLCC shipments into AI servers to grow at approximately 30 percent annually through 2030, reaching more than three times 2025 levels.

“The market has spent three years pricing the chips. CAPA is about what powers them,” said Sylvia Jablonski, CIO of Defiance ETFs. “Capacitors are the least appreciated layer of the AI buildout. Without high-performance passive components, the most advanced GPU in the world cannot hold a stable voltage. As rack power architectures move from 12 volts to 48 and even 800 volts, we believe the companies supplying this layer sit at a structural demand inflection, and CAPA gives investors a single-ticker way to access them.”

The BITA AI Capacitors Leaders Index holds companies across multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), conductive polymer capacitors, and server-grade aluminum electrolytic and polymer hybrid capacitors used in AI servers, accelerators, networking equipment, and hyperscale data centers. Constituents must derive at least 50 percent of revenue from these segments or demonstrate material involvement in the ecosystem, are weighted by free-float market capitalization with a 20 percent maximum weight per issuer, and the index is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly.

Index Components (as of August 24, 2026)

Name Weight TDK Corp 23.0% Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co 20.2% Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd 18.3% Kyocera Corp 15.5% Yageo Corporation 14.9% Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd 4.4% Maruwa Co Ltd 1.8% Walsin Technology Corp 1.5% Samwha Capacitor Co Ltd 0.3% Nippon Chemi-Con Corp 0.1%



Index components as of 08/24/2026. Index composition is subject to change and should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

The Index brings together companies at the forefront of the global capacitor supply chain. Constituents include Murata Manufacturing, the world's largest MLCC maker, alongside fellow Japanese leaders TDK, Taiyo Yuden, and Kyocera, a national industry that supplies the majority of the world's high-grade MLCCs; Samsung Electro-Mechanics in Korea; and Yageo and Walsin Technology in Taiwan, with focused specialists including Maruwa, Samwha, and Nippon Chemi-Con rounding out the Index. Index constituents and Fund holdings are subject to change; the Fund's complete holdings are published daily at www.defianceetfs.com/capa. www.defianceetfs.com/capa



About Defiance ETFs

Founded in 2018, Defiance is a leading ETF issuer specializing in thematic, income, and leveraged ETFs. Our first-mover leveraged single-stock ETFs allow investors to take amplified positions in high-growth companies, providing precise leverage exposure without the need to open a margin account.

Media Contact

Brenda Hentschel

bhentschel@gregoryagency.com

201.705.3758

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

Tidal Investments LLC ("Tidal" or the "Adviser"), a Tidal Financial Group company, serves as the Fund's investment adviser. Defiance ETFs, LLC ("Defiance") serves as the Fund's sponsor pursuant to a fund sponsorship agreement with the Adviser and is not the Fund's investment adviser. The Fund is a series of Tidal Trust II.

The Fund's investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the investment company. Please read the prospectus and/or summary prospectus carefully before investing. Hard copies can be requested by calling 833.333.9383 or by visiting www.defianceetfs.com .

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. There is no guarantee the Fund will achieve its investment objective, and an investor may lose some or all of its investment. The Fund is a recently organized investment company with no operating history. The Fund is non-diversified and will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index, which is expected to be concentrated in the technology hardware industry or group of industries and may have significant exposure to the industrials sector. The Fund is passively managed and is subject to index methodology, index provider, third-party data, and tracking error risk. The Fund may invest in derivatives, including options and swaps, and may seek to replicate Index exposure synthetically, which involves risks greater than investing directly in securities. Because certain holdings trade on foreign exchanges that are closed when the Fund's listing exchange is open, the Fund may experience premiums and discounts greater than those of ETFs holding only U.S.-listed securities.

Artificial Intelligence Risk. Issuers engaged in artificial intelligence typically have high research and capital expenditures, and their profitability can vary widely, if they are profitable at all. Competition is intense, products may become obsolete quickly, these issuers depend heavily on intellectual property rights, and they are subject to legal, regulatory, and political changes that may materially affect profitability. It can be difficult to accurately capture what qualifies as an artificial intelligence company.

Technology Hardware Risks. Technology hardware companies are subject to competitive and pricing pressure, rapid technological change and product obsolescence, cyclical demand, evolving industry standards, and dependence on the availability and price of components. Success depends substantially on the timely introduction of new products, and there is no assurance these companies can protect their proprietary technology or that competitors will not develop superior technology.

Concentration Risk. The Fund's exposure will be concentrated in the same industry or group of industries as the Index. A portfolio concentrated in a particular industry, sector, or country, or in a small number of holdings, may be subject to a higher degree of risk, and the value of Shares may rise and fall more than that of a more broadly invested fund.

Industrials Sector Risks. Heavier investment in a given sector makes Fund performance especially sensitive to developments affecting it. Industrials issuers are affected by supply and demand, product obsolescence from rapid technological change, government regulation, world events, economic conditions, exchange rates, commodity price trends, and liability for environmental damage and product claims.

Equity Market Risk. Common stocks are generally exposed to greater risk than preferred stock and debt obligations because common stockholders have inferior rights to payment. Equity holdings may experience sudden, unpredictable drops or prolonged declines in value, whether from market-wide factors or factors affecting specific issuers, industries, or sectors.

Foreign Securities Risk. Non-U.S. investments involve risks not present domestically and may change in value more rapidly and extremely. Foreign markets are often less developed, efficient, or liquid, adverse political and economic developments including sanctions may occur, and reliable issuer information is less available due to less rigorous disclosure, accounting, and regulatory practices. Additional risks include:

Currency Risk. Adverse changes in exchange rates relative to the U.S. dollar may erode or reverse gains or widen losses. Currency liquidity and value may be affected by inflation, interest rates, trade balances, and the actions of governments and central banks.

Depositary Receipt Risk. Depositary receipts held as a substitute for underlying shares may not deliver a return corresponding precisely with those shares.

Derivatives Risk. Derivatives derive their value from an underlying reference asset and pose risks greater than investing directly in securities, including leverage, imperfect correlation with the Fund's other holdings, higher volatility, lack of availability, liquidity, valuation, and legal restrictions. Because they often require only a limited initial investment, derivatives may expose the Fund to losses exceeding the amounts invested. Additional risks include:

Options Contracts. Option prices are volatile and influenced by the value and volatility of the underlying instrument, time to expiration, and market and policy events. Positions may expire worthless, an option's value generally does not move at the same rate as the underlying security before expiration, and a liquid secondary market may not exist.

Swap Agreements. Swaps are highly specialized, and success depends on the Adviser's ability to structure them consistently with the Fund's objective. Associated financing and borrowing costs may lower returns, and over-the-counter trading offers less transparency than exchange-traded derivatives.

Counterparty Risk. The Fund's derivatives investments expose it to the risk that a counterparty fails to perform, whether due to financial condition or other reasons, which may cause significant loss with limited, delayed, or no recovery. Using a limited number of swap counterparties increases this risk, and suitable counterparties may not be willing to transact with the Fund.

Passive Investment Risk. The Fund does not attempt to outperform the Index or take defensive positions in declining markets, so its performance may be adversely affected by a general decline in the relevant market segments.

Index Strategy, Index Provider, and Third Party Data Risk. The Index Provider exercises complete control over the Index and may delay or add a rebalance date, adversely affecting Fund performance and Index correlation. There is no guarantee the methodology will achieve its intended result, and the constituent count will vary over time, potentially contributing to concentration and tracking error risk. Errors in Index data, computation, or construction may occur and go uncorrected, including errors originating with the independent third-party calculation agent on which the Index depends, and the Fund's portfolio can be expected to reflect them. Continuous availability and timeliness of the Index cannot be guaranteed, and a significant delay may cause trading in Shares to be suspended.

Tracking Error Risk. Fund and Index performance may differ because the Fund incurs operating expenses and transaction costs the Index does not, may not be fully invested in Index components, and may hold securities outside the Index.

Non-Diversification Risk. The Fund may invest a greater percentage of assets in a single issuer or smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund, so a decline in one or a few issuers could reduce the Fund's value more than a diversified portfolio would experience.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is recently organized with no operating history, so prospective investors have no track record on which to base their investment decision.

Market Capitalization Risk. Large-capitalization companies may grow more slowly during expansions and respond less quickly to competitive challenges, while mid- and small-capitalization companies may be more vulnerable to adverse developments, trade in lower volumes, experience greater and less predictable price changes, and have less publicly available information.

High Portfolio Turnover Risk. Frequent trading of a significant portion of the portfolio increases transaction costs, which may increase Fund expenses, and may create adverse tax consequences through increased short-term capital gains.

Cash and Cash Equivalents Risk. Holding cash rather than portfolio investments, even strategically, may cause the Fund to miss market appreciation and produce lower returns than remaining fully invested, and will negatively affect performance in rising markets.

Economic and Market Risk. Increasingly interconnected global markets raise the likelihood that events in one region adversely affect issuers elsewhere. Fund holdings may underperform due to inflation or deflation, interest rates, global demand, market and financial system instability, debt crises, tariffs, sanctions and other trade barriers, regulatory and geopolitical events, war, terrorism, natural disasters, and epidemics or pandemics.

Operational Risk. The Fund is subject to human error, processing and communication errors, errors by service providers or other third parties, inadequate processes, and technology or systems failures. It relies on third parties for services including custody, and delays or failures may affect its ability to meet its objective; controls and procedures cannot eliminate these risks.

ETF Risks. Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed. The Fund has a limited number of Authorized Participants, market makers, and liquidity providers; if they withdraw and are not replaced, Shares may trade at a material discount to NAV and face delisting. Cash rather than in-kind redemptions may cause the Fund to recognize capital gains, increasing distributions, investor taxes, and brokerage costs. Buying and selling Shares involves commissions, other broker charges, and bid-ask spreads that vary with volume and liquidity. Shares may trade at an intra-day premium or discount, particularly during volatility, steep declines, or limited secondary market activity, and there is no assurance Shares will trade with any volume; in stressed conditions, liquidity of both Shares and portfolio holdings may deteriorate.

The BITA AI Capacitors Leaders Index is a rules-based index, weighted by free-float market capitalization subject to a 20% maximum weight per issuer, owned, calculated, administered, and disseminated by BITA GmbH (the "Index Provider"), which is not affiliated with the Adviser or Defiance. Constituents must derive at least 50% of total revenue from the eligible segments or demonstrate material involvement in them, assessed on the basis of strategic importance to the theme ecosystem, supply chain impact, disclosed investments, R&D activity, strategic partnerships, government contracts, or patent filings. Only ordinary shares and American Depositary Receipts are eligible, and securities with a market capitalization below $100 million, a three-month average daily traded value below USD 100,000, or a free-float percentage below 10% are excluded. The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly.

As of August 24, 2026, based on a review of SEC EDGAR filings and publicly available ETF issuer, index provider, and exchange listings, Defiance ETFs has identified no U.S.-listed exchange-traded fund currently trading whose name, underlying index, or stated principal investment strategy is focused on capacitors and passive electronic components, and accordingly believes the Defiance AI Capacitors Leaders ETF is the first U.S.-listed ETF targeting the capacitor supply chain powering AI infrastructure; this finding is corroborated by third-party financial media (Yahoo Finance, July 9, 2026). One competing product, filed June 17, 2026 as the Roundhill MLCC & PCB ETF (CIRQ) and since renamed the Roundhill MLCC & Electronic Components ETF (CCML), remains in registration with an earliest possible effective date of August 31, 2026, after CAPA's scheduled August 26, 2026 listing, and combines capacitors with printed circuit boards and semiconductor packaging rather than focusing exclusively on capacitors and passive components.

Statements regarding future industry growth, including projected unit volumes, component content per system, and shipment growth rates, reflect third-party estimates and forward-looking views that are subject to change and are not guarantees of future results. References to third-party industry reporting and manufacturer statements are provided for informational purposes, are not independently verified by Defiance or the Adviser, and should not be relied upon as a projection of Fund performance. Nothing herein constitutes a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Fund holdings are subject to change and should not be considered investment advice.

Brokerage commissions may be charged on trades.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/52a7f451-4b9f-4b2d-ab53-65a09232f926