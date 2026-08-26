BMW i Ventures, Bosch Ventures, Hitachi Ventures, Yamaha Motor Ventures, Lead Strategic Investment in Nauta, the operational brain powering autonomous AI agents for global trade

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Nauta, the operational brain powering autonomous AI agents for global trade, announced a strategic investment led by BMW i Ventures, Bosch Ventures, Hitachi Ventures, and Yamaha Motor Ventures, with participation from existing investors Construct Capital and Predictive. The round will be used to accelerate Nauta’s global expansion, invest heavily in AI-native technical talent, and expand into new sectors of global trade, such as payment services. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Nauta is building the operational brain to power companies, starting with the supply chain, the most data-dense part of the business, laden with exceptions and disconnected processes. Nauta is the only company building technology to unify fragmented operational data from across every system, document, and email into a single AI-native data layer. That data layer, complete with a company’s SKUs, contracts, lanes and workflows, then becomes the living model of how a company actually operates. Inside that operational brain, Nauta deploys a workforce of purpose-built AI agents that reason, decide, and execute in real time, on the actual context of how each company runs, not just predetermined workflows.

The strategic investment will also allow Nauta to deepen the infrastructure underneath the operational brain, expanding its ability to ingest, structure, and activate the unstructured operational knowledge of any supply chain, such as the client preferences only an account manager knows. Nauta has developed dedicated integrations with several global leaders already, and created the first real-world deployments of an AI-native company brain operating at global industrial scale.

“Leaders have been promised outsized productivity and efficiency gains from new AI solutions, but have seen minimal results. It’s because we’ve told the market to start with agents, to start with optimizing workflows, instead of fixing the underlying data layer that AI will run on. Models are only as useful as the operational context they sit inside, and for most companies powering global trade, that context is broken before any AI is deployed,” said Valentina Jordan, CEO and Co-Founder of Nauta. “This strategic round, led by global companies with some of the most complex supply chains in the world, will allow us to further our mission to create the world’s first unified data layer and AI workforce that gives every company, regardless of size or geography, the ability to participate in global trade with full intelligence and control.”

This investment comes as Nauta is scaling rapidly across enterprise customers in food and beverage, retail, CPG, and industrial goods. The company's platform now supports more than 8,000 suppliers across 60 countries. Teams on the platform reclaim about 37% of operational hours per operator per week. For one customer, Nauta auto-matched more than 80% of their shipping documents (e.g. bills of lading, invoices, purchase orders), with only outlier exceptions reviewed manually by teams. This resulted in massive financial savings: in less than six months, Nauta was able to proactively prevent $3 million in detention and demurrage charges, avoid a $300,000 invoice discrepancy by comparing POs against receipts, and prevent $1.5 million in stockouts. Customers including distributors of globally recognized brands, such as New Balance, Ashley Furniture HomeStore, L'Oréal, Modelo, and Moët & Chandon, representing over $50 billion in combined annual sales, are live on the platform within two weeks of kickoff, with first automated workflows running within five to seven days of go-live.

"Automotive supply chains are highly complex and extremely time sensitive, with parts and vehicles moving across sites, supplier networks and countries every day. What stood out to us about Nauta is the direct and measurable impact it can offer to suppliers across the manufacturing value chain. By deploying specialized AI agents that act directly on top of operational data, we see Nauta as well positioned to help its customers navigate supply chain complexity and bring increased visibility and efficiency,” said Kasper Sage, Managing Partner at BMW i Ventures.

“Hitachi operates one of the most complex supply chains in the world, and the data fragmentation problem Nauta is solving is one we know intimately. What drew us to Nauta is the sequencing: data layer first, agents on top. The companies that get the infrastructure right now will have a compounding advantage as AI capabilities continue to accelerate, and Nauta is the only platform we have seen that is building it the right way, and is why we moved swiftly to invest and partner with the team,” said Pete Bastien, Partner, Hitachi Ventures.

"Nauta is building a critical foundation for the next generation of industrial AI. By creating an AI-native data layer for complex supply chains, the company enables greater efficiency, increased resilience, and significant cost savings. We are excited to support Nauta as a reliable partner on its growth journey," said Dr. Ingo Ramesohl, Managing Director, Bosch Ventures.

About Nauta

Nauta is the operational brain powering autonomous AI agents for global trade. The company connects every system, document, and email in a customer's operation into one live operational view, capturing the context, knowledge, and experience that run a business. This creates a living operational model that AI agents can use to reason, decide, and execute work in real time. Nauta then deploys a workforce of 20 purpose-built AI agents that autonomously execute across inventory, logistics, and procurement workflows in real time. Nauta serves global shippers, distributors, and supply chain operators in food and beverage, retail, CPG, pharma, and industrial goods, and is trusted by leading distributors of globally recognized brands, including New Balance, Ashley Furniture HomeStore, L'Oréal, Modelo, Moët & Chandon, MIC Foods, and others, representing over $50 billion in combined annual sales. Nauta’s mission is to unify the world's global trade data and deploy the AI workforce that operates on top of it, so every company, regardless of size or geography, can participate in global trade with full intelligence and control.

Learn more at www.getnauta.com.

Media Contact

Cate DeBenedictis

press@getnauta.com

(415) 497-2603