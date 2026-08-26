NFL Star Josh Allen Extends Wonderful Pistachios Partnership with New Limited-Edition Product Launch, TV Ads and College Scholarship Program

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wonderful Pistachios is getting fans excited for football season with the launch of its limited-edition Josh Allen packaging, bringing the NFL star quarterback and fourth-generation pistachio farmer into homes on its flagship 16-ounce Roasted & Salted In-Shell Pistachios. The new packaging builds on Allen’s partnership with Wonderful Pistachios, which also includes new national TV ads airing this fall, social content, and the renewal of the Josh Allen Scholarship, a program that supports first-generation college students in California’s Central Valley, where Allen was born and raised.

Josh Allen Wonderful Pistachios are available at select retailers including Wegmans, Tops and Amazon, and at Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium throughout the season, while supplies last, giving fans a collectible new package as football season gets underway. Fans will also find Allen in grocery stores nationwide through displays and point-of-sale materials as watching football remains one of the top snacking occasions for pistachios.

“Plenty of athletes have their faces on products, but how many can say their family actually grows what’s inside the bag?” said Diana Salsa, Vice President of Marketing for Wonderful Pistachios. “Josh is not only an MVP on the field, he’s our Wonderful Pistachios’ Most Valuable Partner too, bringing a hometown connection to our brand.”

This is the second year of Allen's partnership with Wonderful Pistachios, which uniquely unites two sides of his life that rarely share the spotlight: professional football and farming. Allen is a native of California's Central Valley, where Wonderful Pistachios are grown and processed, and is part of a fourth-generation farming family whose pistachio orchards help supply Wonderful Pistachios.

“Farming and football both require passion, persistence and dedication. You have to show up every day, trust the process, and keep pushing forward,” said Josh Allen. “From the farm to the field, pistachios are part of my roots, and I’m proud to share that story with fans.”

Partnership Renews Major Josh Allen College Scholarship in his Hometown

Wonderful Pistachios and Allen are also renewing the Josh Allen Scholarship program for a second consecutive year, continuing their shared commitment to students in Allen's hometown of Firebaugh, California, and building on The Wonderful Company's longstanding investment in education and opportunity throughout California's Central Valley.

The program supports first-generation students graduating from high school and pursuing higher education. Students accepted into the program receive support with college applications and up to $12,000 over four years of college. Nearly 40 seniors were accepted into the scholarship program in its inaugural year.

From Farm-to-Football Field in Upcoming TV Ads

Supporting the product launch and scholarship renewal, Wonderful Pistachios will be debuting a new national advertising campaign on Monday, October 12 that leans into Allen's roots as a California farmer.

It follows Allen's first Wonderful Pistachios advertisements in 2025, when he brought his comedic side to “The Don't Hold Back Snack™” campaign in a series of locker-room spots including “Ice Breaker,” “Melt Down,” “High Five” and “Taped Up.”

For more information about Wonderful Pistachios, visit WonderfulPistachios.com or follow @wonderfulpistachios on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

PR Contacts

Wonderful Pistachios

pistachiospr@wonderful.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b0391531-01cc-4998-8da3-5ec27ff44cab